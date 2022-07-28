NFL EXCLUSIVE: 'A Beautiful Day' as K.J. Wright Retires - 'Seahawks for Life'

Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday in a ceremonial one-day contract that allows him to retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.

"It's a beautiful day,'' K.J. Wright tells us in an exclusive visit. "I'm proud to be a Seahawk for life.''

Wright, 33, was taken in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State and in short order became a foundational piece of one of the NFL's best-ever defenses, helping to anchor Seattle during its run to consecutive Super Bowls.

He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and was an ironman during that time, teaming with fellow Seahawks icon Bobby Wagner (now a member of the Los Angeles Rams) to form a premium linebacker duos.

Wright was twice a Pro Bowl selection, in 2016 and in 2019, and even at the age of 30 posted career-highs in tackles, passes defensed and interceptions (three).

Wright spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and this offseason only wanted to remain on the field if it was to be with Seattle. That did not come to fruition, so it is instead a retirement for the classy vet, who will almost certainly be fielding offers for employment with NFL teams and in the media.

"I would love to keep working and being involved in the game,'' Wright tells us.

