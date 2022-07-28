Skip to main content

NFL EXCLUSIVE: 'A Beautiful Day' as K.J. Wright Retires - 'Seahawks for Life'

"It's a beautiful day,'' K.J. Wright tells us. "I'm proud to be a Seahawk for life.''
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Veteran linebacker K.J. Wright signed with the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday in a ceremonial one-day contract that allows him to retire with the team that drafted him more than a decade ago.

"It's a beautiful day,'' K.J. Wright tells us in an exclusive visit. "I'm proud to be a Seahawk for life.''

Wright, 33, was taken in the fourth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State and in short order became a foundational piece of one of the NFL's best-ever defenses, helping to anchor Seattle during its run to consecutive Super Bowls.

He spent 10 of his 11 seasons with Seattle and was an ironman during that time, teaming with fellow Seahawks icon Bobby Wagner (now a member of the Los Angeles Rams) to form a premium linebacker duos.

Wright was twice a Pro Bowl selection, in 2016 and in 2019, and even at the age of 30 posted career-highs in tackles, passes defensed and interceptions (three).

Scroll to Continue

No image description

Cowboys - Diggs Giants
Play

Cowboys Contracts: Trevon Diggs Worth Top-10 Money in New Deal?

Trevon Diggs will need to play like a consensus top 10 cornerback if he wants top-10 money in the coming years with the Dallas Cowboys

By Cole Thompson30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
Snip20220725_68
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: FB Nick Ralston Cut, Making Room for WR KaVontae Turpin

Ralston's making moves both on and off the field.

By Geoff Magliochetti1 hour ago
1 hour ago
F8A266F0-45DE-4EA6-897C-E9C00E18AD23
Play

Cowboys Camp: Rookie Markquese Bell 1-on-1 VIDEO VISIT: 'What I'm Trying to Learn'

For the moment? The rookie USDA from Florida A&M exists in the "Happy to Be Here'' Club.

By Mike Fisher and Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Wright spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders and this offseason only wanted to remain on the field if it was to be with Seattle. That did not come to fruition, so it is instead a retirement for the classy vet, who will almost certainly be fielding offers for employment with NFL teams and in the media.

"I would love to keep working and being involved in the game,'' Wright tells us.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Cowboys - Diggs Giants
News

Cowboys Contracts: Trevon Diggs Worth Top-10 Money in New Deal?

By Cole Thompson30 minutes ago
Snip20220725_68
News

Cowboys BREAKING: FB Nick Ralston Cut, Making Room for WR KaVontae Turpin

By Geoff Magliochetti1 hour ago
F8A266F0-45DE-4EA6-897C-E9C00E18AD23
News

Cowboys Camp: Rookie Markquese Bell 1-on-1 VIDEO VISIT: 'What I'm Trying to Learn'

By Mike Fisher and Bri Amaranthus1 hour ago
pollard zeke
News

'What's the Difference?' How's Ezekiel Elliott 'vs.' Tony Pollard Looking in Cowboys Camp?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
micah parsons 5
News

'Big Second-Year Jump!' Can Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Be Stopped?

By Logan MacDonald3 hours ago
Snip20220726_4
News

'Hard Knocks' Memory: Almost-Dallas Cowboys WR Danny Amendola Retires

By Geoff Magliochetti3 hours ago
turpin
News

Cowboys EXCLUSIVE: Dallas to Sign USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin - Sources

By Mike Fisher14 hours ago
gallup
News

Cowboys VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Michael Gallup Reveals Goals

By Mike Fisher and Bri Amaranthus18 hours ago