Exclusive: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Throwing Session Shows 'No Limitations' On Eve of Showdown In Philly

Mike Fisher

PHILADELPHIA - Amid concerns that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott may need to "nurse'' his injured shoulder through Sunday's showdown at the Philadelphia Eagles, two sources tell CowboysSI.com that Prescott "tested'' the AC joint soreness on Saturday morning at The Star and that, as one source put it, "there was no limitation'' in what Prescott could do as a passer.

"No player at this point at this point in the season is at 100 percent after you go through the grind of an NFL season," Cowboys COO Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "But knowing Dak, knowing his competitive nature, knowing how gritty and tough he is, I think we'll get his best. I think he'll be right there ready to compete at the highest level and there's no one I'd rather have under center than him."

Indeed, locker-room sources suggest to CowboysSI.com that Prescott's willingness to fight through the injury - which will likely require a pain-killing injection before kickoff in what is essentially the "NFC East title game'' - is serving as a rallying point for a 7-7 Dallas club that can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the 7-7 Eagles.

“I’m getting better,” Prescott said on Thursday, a day during which he did not throw at all. “It’s as simple as that. The mobility, the function of it, it’s all improving. That’s the key. That’s the goal. I’ll be good to go Sunday.”

By Friday, Prescott was soft-tossing during the team's workout, with backup Cooper Rush taking the just-in-case snaps. But on Saturday morning - when a walk-through is normal but a lot of first-team QB passes are not - Prescott took over.

Besides the pain-killer, the Cowboys staff examined ways to adjust Prescott's shoulder pads to acknowledge his pain and discomfort, the result of a hit early in last week's win over the Rams. But as of Saturday night here in Philly, that now seems unneeded. In fact, while there is great logic here in relying on an Ezekiel Elliott-led running game (Zeke habitually puts up monster numbers against Philly and is 5-0 lifetime against the NFC East rival), Stephen Jones' prediction about the Cowboys' game plan may ring true.

"We'll have the whole playbook open," said Jones. "Had a lot of conversations with our trainers, with everybody making sure that's the case. Everybody feels that way."

