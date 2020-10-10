SI.com
Exclusive: Cowboys Ex O-Lineman Ron Leary - ‘I’m Retiring’

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys and their former stalwart offensive lineman Ron Leary spent the month of September having flirted with the idea of a reunion, but Leary on Friday tells CowboysSI.com that he’s choosing to remain on the NFL sideline - permanently.

“I’m retiring,” Leary tells us. “I’ve decided to hang ‘em up.”

Leary, who spent five seasons in Dallas from 2012-16 and was a full-time first-teamer at left guard, starting 47 of the 48 games, previously told us he is in good shape with "plenty of gas left in the tank and plenty left to prove'' at age 31.

He spent three days last month involved in Cowboys COVID testing and taking a physical, all without having signed a contract - a contract that never came to be.

““The deal fell through,'' Leary said then. "It's not happening.''

And It is still not happening even as Dallas falls into a more desperate situation this month than last with starting left tackle Tyron Smith opting for season-ending neck surgery that will sideline him as it has starting right tackle La’el Collins with his season ending hip surgery.

The Cowboys are 1-3 and on Sunday play host to the winless New York Giants at AT&T Stadium and find themselves scrambling for answers in the offensive line. Starting center Joe Looney is also out, and while rookie center Tyler Biadasz figures to step in for him admirably, a host of young players - ranging from "undrafted'' to "unproven'' will now be asked to help.

READ MORE: BREAKING: Cowboys Tyron Smith To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery

In addition to UDFAs Terence Steele and Brandon Knight, second-year lineman Connor McGovern, last season a touted draft pick, might get on the field. And All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is a consideration to move to the all-important left tackle spot.

