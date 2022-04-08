FRISCO - Devon Allen has been prepping for a return to football and on Thursday afternoon informed CowboysSI.com in an exclusive interview that he has agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The 27-year-old Allen, who placed fifth and fourth in the 110-meter hurdles at the last two Olympics, clocked an unofficial 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash during the recent Oregon Duck Pro Day.

The 6-foot, 198-pound Allen’s time was so impressive it drew whistles from the NFL scouts in attendance at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon last Friday.

Allen grabbed the attention of Eagle GM Howie Roseman as well, who reached out to the receiver 20 minutes after the pro day workout. Less than a week later, Allen is officially a part of the Eagles team.

"It was no different than when I run track - I get some cheers when I compete as well," Allen said with a smile in an exclusive visit with Bri Amaranthus. " I knew I was going to run fast because that is what I do for a living."

"It happened pretty quickly," Allen told Amaranthus. "It's always good to go somewhere you are wanted and the Eagles showed a lot of interest right away. ... I am looking forward to playing [with Jalen Hurts]. They made that playoff run at the end of the season and you can developed a lot as a player."

"This is something I have been dreaming about my whole life... I am ready to go," Allen said.

© Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Devon Allen after earning a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team in the men's 110 hurdles. © Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Allen at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Field. © Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK Allen at Oregon's Pro Day

Other NFL teams that were interested in signing Allen include the Arizona Cardinals (Allen's hometown team), San Francisco 49ers, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints.

Allen has big goals for his first season and specifically his first game in the league.

"I was joking with the [Eagles] front office and coaches - It would be pretty cool if I took the opening kickoff in my first NFL season back for a 100-yard touchdown."

Allen is a former wide receiver for the Ducks who played his last season in 2016 under coach Mark Helfrich. During his three-year tenure on the Oregon football team, Allen scored eight touchdowns, logging 919 yards to go with 54 receptions over 29 games.

He tore his left ACL and MCL and suffered meniscus damage in a non-contact injury covering a punt return in a game Sept. 17, 2016. After playing in the first three games of the 2016 season, Allen suffered a season-ending injury, leading to his decision to take on participation in track and field on a full-time basis

There is some precedent for what Allen is attempting to do here, as over the years a total of 43 Olympians have also played in the NFL; including legends Jim Thorpe and Herschel Walker. But it is still a special thing for any athlete to reach near the peak in one sport and then to do so again.

And the NFL is giving the "gritty speedster" that chance.

More videos of the interview below.