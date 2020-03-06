Exclusive: What G Ron Leary Says About Possible Return To Cowboys

FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys need another offensive lineman who can provide leadership, bully opponents and maybe do so in an affordable way?

Ron Leary would like to provide some answers.

"Dallas is home and always will be home,'' Leary tells CowboysSI.com on the eve of the Denver Broncos declining to pick up an option that will make him an NFL free agent. "So I’m open. But I understand this is a business.''

The business of football is of course how Leary left Dallas in the first place, via a rich four-year $36-million contract given to him by Denver in .... And the business of football in Dallas could block a return.

The Cowboys in many ways seem loaded in the O-line. In addition to top-notch starters Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin and La'el Collins, there is promise from starting left guard Connor Williams and from young reserve Connor McGovern.

But once upon a time, Leary flat beat out the talented Collins (who is now a standout at right tackle) at left guard. And Williams has position flex ... as does McGovern, who hasn't played a down yet.

Backup Joe Looney is a free agent. That alone could provide a spot for Leary, who tells us his health leaves him ready to compete.

"I've been a little banged up,'' says Leary, who is about to turn 31. "Last year I was coming back from an Achilles and I didn’t expect to play as well as I did, but blessed to come back from that without any issues.

"And now? I Honestly can say this healthiest I’ve been the last two years. I feel great, my body feels great. This is my first offseason in two years that I’m training and not rehabbing.

"I've got a lot left in the tank and a lot left to prove.''

It's possible Dallas will remain committed to the two Connors. But if the Cowboys could acquire a guard who can beat out Williams? Then maybe the youngster becomes a utility guy here, even at swing tackle. It's also possible that while Dallas might try to get a cap-friendly bargain here, some other bidder could look at Leary's resume as a tough guy on the field and a chemistry guy off of it and grant him one more big bite of the financial apple.

"I love Dallas,'' Leary tells us. "All I can really speak to beyond that is that I’m a free agent, I’m open, and we will see what happens.''