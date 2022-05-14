Skip to main content

Caught Speeding: ‘100%’ Ezekiel Elliott Timed at 22 MPH at Cowboys Workout

Zeke did more this week here at The Star than just visit.

FRISCO - Having visited with Dallas Cowboys at The Star on Friday, we know he made a quick visit to observe rookie minicamp.

But he did something else quickly this week.

“I would hope so,” said coach Mike McCarthy of Elliott, who played most of last season with a partial PCL tear.”I was looking at the GPS yesterday.” …

And Elliott reached 22 miles per hour in a workout on Tuesday.

Peak Zeke? That’s a nice topper to a week than continued on Friday thusly …

Maybe it’s leadership. Maybe it’s curiosity. Or maybe it’s a combination of both that saw Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott making his way to the practice field here inside The Star to observe the Friday rookie minicamp.

“I was inside and I just finished a workout,” Zeke told CowboysSI.com. “So yeah, I just wanted to take a look.”

Zeke and McClay

Damone Clark

Rookie QBs and centers

It ends up being a smooth move from the two-time NFL rushing champion, regardless of his intentions. Why? His sheer presence added some gravitas to the proceedings, reminding the assortment of attendees - draft picks, UDFAs and some young vets - of what the real deal looks like.

And Ezekiel Elliott - coming off a season in which he kept grinding out production despite a damaged knee ligament sustained in October - represents the real deal,

This three-day session for Dallas’ young prospects most prominently includes top NFL Draft picks like first-round offensive lineman Tyler Smith (who signed his contract on Friday), second-round defensive end Sam Williams and third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert, is the first step in the off-season process of getting to training camp in Oxnard and then to getting more permanent employment with “America’s Team.”

It surely seems like a dream come true to most of these guys - or, at least, a dream come true in the making.

Add all of that. - the lifetime of work, the lifetime of dreaming, all of it - and then notice that you’re being watched not only by Cowboys coaches, not only by personnel boss Will McClay, but also by a player in Ezekiel Elliott who you’ve grown up idolizing?

That’s the real deal. And via the GPS? It’s Peak Zeke.

