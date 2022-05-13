Skip to main content

‘The Real Deal’: Ezekiel Elliott Attends Cowboys Rookie Minicamp

“I was inside and I just finished a workout,” Zeke told CowboysSI.com. “So yeah, I just wanted to take a look.”

FRISCO - Maybe it’s leadership. Maybe it’s curiosity. Or maybe it’s a combination of both that saw Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott making his way to the practice field here inside The Star to observe the Friday rookie minicamp.

“I was inside and I just finished a workout,” Zeke told CowboysSI.com. “So yeah, I just wanted to take a look.”

695AF95A-76EE-49C6-AE42-3669F5C0FD2A

Zeke and McClay

5ADB0931-155D-408A-A58D-BEA72E57E11D

Damone Clark

3386FA19-EA8D-42B4-BF50-5732DED0910F

Rookie QBs and centers

It ends up being a smooth move from the two-time NFL rushing champion, regardless of his intentions. Why? His sheer presence added some gravitas to the proceedings, reminding the assortment of attendees - draft picks, UDFAs and some young vets - of what the real deal looks like.

And Ezekiel Elliott - coming off a season in which he kept grinding out production despite a damaged knee ligament sustained in October - represents the real deal,

Scroll to Continue

No image description

zack zeke clutch
Play

Do Cowboys Lead Preseason All-NFC East Team Offense?

Will all four teams in the East ready to re-tool some positions after the draft, which players stand along as the. best at their positions in the division?

By Timm Hamm16 minutes ago
16 minutes ago
Tyler-Smith
Play

Cowboys BREAKING: Tyler Smith Signs Rookie Contract

NFL experts seem conflicted on the value the Cowboys got with Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
cowboys map star
Play

Cowboys NFL Schedule: Biggest Game, Toughest Stretch, Prediction

Considering that the division's status means Dallas' slate is the NFL's "easiest'' (based on some strength-of-schedule measurements), 11-6 seems doable.

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
15 hours ago

This three-day session for Dallas’ young prospects most prominently includes top NFL Draft picks like first-round offensive lineman Tyler Smith (who signed his contract on Friday), second-round defensive end Sam Williams and third-round receiver Jalen Tolbert, is the first step in the off-season process of getting to training camp in Oxnard and then to getting more permanent employment with “America’s Team.”

It surely seems like a dream come true to most of these guys - or, at least, a dream come true in the making.

Add all of that. - the lifetime of work, the lifetime of dreaming, all of it - and then notice that you’re being watched not only by Cowboys coaches, not only by personnel boss Will McClay, but also by a player in Ezekiel Elliott who you’ve grown up idolizing?

That’s the real deal.

zack zeke clutch
News

Do Cowboys Lead Preseason All-NFC East Team Offense?

By Timm Hamm16 minutes ago
Tyler-Smith
News

Cowboys BREAKING: Tyler Smith Signs Rookie Contract

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
cowboys map star
News

Cowboys NFL Schedule: Biggest Game, Toughest Stretch, Prediction

By Mike Fisher15 hours ago
cowboys country att
News

BREAKING - Cowboys NFL Schedule Release OFFICIAL: All Games, Dates, Times

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
Buccaneers-Cowboys-Mike-Evans-Tom-Brady-Dak-Prescott-Ezekiel-Elliott
News

Cowboys NFL Schedule Week 1: Bucs Favored on 'Sunday Night Football'

By Mike Fisher18 hours ago
jerry payton
News

Coach Sean Payton Next Job: An NFL Team - But Not Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher20 hours ago
roger dak troy
News

NFL Schedule: Cowboys Don't 'Deserve' Prime-Time TV, 'Experts' Say

By Mike FisherMay 12, 2022
dak brady orl
News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'Under Most Pressure' of NFL QBs, Says Dan Orlovsky

By Mike FisherMay 11, 2022