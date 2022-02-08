Ezekiel Elliott vs. Tony Pollard - Or Should Dallas Cowboys Draft RB Jerome Ford?

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys roster is considered by most to be NFC contender-worthy, and that includes at running back, where Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard are both headliners.

But should 2022 be in part about turning the page in the backfield?

The Cowboys may be entering the final year in Dallas for both Zeke and Pollard. After next season, Elliott's contract is escapable. And after next season, Pollard is a free agent.

Spend big money on a running back again? Doubtful.

Spent a draft pick on a financially affordable running back? Maybe.

Cincinnati's Jerome Ford could be somewhere on their radar.

The 6-0, 205-pound bruiser runner is a combination of size and speed that can win at every level of the field. He has the capability of bouncing off defenders when running draw plays up the middle. It would be best not let him hit the open field. One of Ford's best attributes is his sneaky speed. Once in space, it's a race to the end zone between Ford and the nearest defender.

More often than not, Ford wins.

Ford began his career at Alabama and was lost in the depth chart behind a cast of talented runners. After electing to transfer to Cincinnati, he became a focal piece of the Bearcats, helping them finish as one of the top rushing programs over the past two years.

Since Ford's arrival, the Bearcats have posted a 22-2 record, including making an appearance in the College Football Playoff. In his final season, Ford ran for 1,319 yards and 19 touchdowns (sixth most among FBS running backs) on 215 attempts.

“I think he’s done a really, really good job of continuing to develop as a player,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said prior to facing Ford in the Cotton Bowl in December.

At last week's Senior Bowl, Ford displayed a quality blend of agility, speed and physicality as a member of the National Team. During team drills, he bullied his way into the end zone three different times. His ability to win with physicality and speed is an element that could help Dallas now ... and in the future.

Where will be be drafted? Our friend Dane Brugler at The Athletic has talked of Ford being a "mid-round pick.'' That makes sense for Dallas as a way to preemptively fix a problem ... without overpaying to do so.