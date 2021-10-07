Zeke Misses Cowboys Practice; Is Knee OK?

"To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday," Zeke says.

FRISCO - Initial indications regarding Ezekiel Elliott not practicing during the media-open portion of Dallas Cowboys practice here inside The Star on Wednesday?

A "veteran's rest day.''

Then the official NFL practice/injury report came out ... and the star running back appears on the list as a "did-not-practice'' due to something being not quite right with his knee.

Where is the truth?

Somewhere, it seems, in the middle.

"To be honest with you, I feel three times better than I did Monday," Zeke said to the media later on Wednesday.

For Elliott - who as it happens was named the NFL "FedEx Ground Player of the Week'' after his 20 carries gained 143 yards and a TD for Dallas in Sunday’s Week 4 win over the Panthers - is can probably be labeled a "load-management'' day, as there is undeniably some knee stiffness that requires rest ... but nothing serious enough to preclude the two-time NFL rushing champ from helping the 3-1 Cowboys in Sunday's Week 5 visit from the New York Giants.

"Just dealing with a little knee injury,'' Elliott said. "It was a little stiff, (but) a lot of the stiffness is gone. So just kind of taking the load off of it, giving it time to heal, getting it right for this weekend.

Elliott suggested he plans returning to practice Thursday in preparation to play against the Giants. And he also reminded the audience of his season-long "brotherhood'' theme, how it's not "about Zeke,'' but rather, about the team.

The offensive line, he said, "is the reason we were so successful on the ground. I don’t like making it about, ‘Oh, I did this to make a statement because you guys (the media) thought I was shitty.’ That’s not why I come out here and play. ... I come out here to play to help my team win. I come out and play to support my brothers.''

