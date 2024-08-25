Cowboy Roundup: Fans react to preseason loss; Cowboys honor Larry Allen
Happy Sunday, ladies and gentlemen. The NFL Preseason is in the books for the Dallas Cowboys and over the next few days we will see the team work its way down to the final 53-man roster.
The final preseason game was an interesting one, with some great moments from Trey Lance, but five interceptions. Running back Deuce Vaughn and rookie wide receiver Ryan Flournoy also had standout performances.
It will be interesting to see how things play out, but ultimately, the biggest question is whether CeeDee Lamb will be suited up for Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns.
While we wait for the roster to shape up, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds in Cowboys Nation.
Social media reaction to Cowboys loss to Chargers in preseason finale
Trey Lance tossed five interceptions in the Cowboys' loss to the Chargers in the preseason finale.
Cowboys fans had plenty to say about the team's final performance before the start of the regular season, and Blogging the Boys put together some of the best. Check out what Cowboys Nation had to say about where the team stands.
Cowboys honor Larry Allen, Duane Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys honored Larry Allen and Duane Thomas during the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
