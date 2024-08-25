3 Cowboys in, 3 Cowboys out: Who makes the 53-man roster?
The Dallas Cowboys final preseason game is in the books. They dropped their second game in three attempts with the Los Angeles Chargers winning 26-19.
There was a lot to take away from this game, especially considering Trey Lance had five interceptions. He could have had even more turnovers after fumbling twice but the offense was able to keep possession on those.
MORE: Cowboys top highlights & plays vs. Chargers in Week 3 of NFL Preseason
With the preseason behind us, the focus will now turn to the 53-man roster. With that being the case, here's a look at six players who either improved their chances or saw them slip through their hands in the loss to the Charger
In: Deuce Vaughn, RB
With Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle as the only two backs with secured spots, the Cowboys had to decide what to do with the rest of their running backs room. They like what Royce Freeman brings to the table which gave him an edge but second-year back Deuce Vaughn was also in the mix.
Against the Raiders, he had a strong showing with 34 yards on five attempts. On Saturday while playing the Chargers, he picked up where he left off as he ran for 53 yards on nine attempts in the first half. He capped off his impressive start with an 18-yard run, setting up Ryan Flournoy for an 11-yard touchdown.
Vaughn was a fan-favorite as a rookie after his dad, who is a scout in Dallas, was seen calling his son to tell him he would be selected last year. There were concerns that his tenure could already be coming to a close but his showing on Saturday should be enough to keep him on the 53-man roster.
Out: John Stephens, Jr., TE
Last preseason, John Stephens, Jr. was all the rage. The converted wide receiver was catching everything thrown his way but then was unfortunately lost for the season due to a knee injury. This year, he hasn't looked as explosive and then when he finally made a huge play against the Chargers, it ended with a turnover.
Stephens caught a dart from Trey Lance for 24 yards but coughed up the ball while being tackled. Los Angeles got the ball back and hit a long field goal. That was a major swing with Dallas falling behind 20-10 when it looked as though they were ready to tie it up.
With Jake Ferguson, Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot, and Brevyn Spann-Ford all fighting for a spot, Stephens appears to be on the way out.
In: Brevyn Spann-Ford, TE
John Stephens, Jr. is out and a huge reason for that is Brevyn Spann-Ford. The undrafted rookie from Minnesota is a different style of player than Stephens and Peyton Hendershot. While they're both pass-catchers first, the 6-foot-7, 270-pound Spann-Ford can be more of a factor in-line.
On Saturday, he also proved he can do damage as a receiver. He had 28 yards on three receptions with a long of 17. It was a strong showing to cap off a solid offseason, which should be enough for him to make it to the 53.
Out: Cam Johnson, WR
It was never going to be easy for Cam Johnson to make the roster simply due to the depth around him. The top four spots are secured with CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Tolbert, and KaVontae Turpin. From there, Jalen Brooks and Ryan Flournoy had the inside track. Throw in Racey McMath and Deontay Burnett and the competition was fierce.
Even spots on the practice squad will be tough to get and Johnson might struggle for that after Saturday. In all, he had 22 yards on four catches but he wasn't able to hold onto a late pass from Trey Lance as Matt Hankins ripped the ball from his hands for an interception.
It might seem harsh to say one play is enough for him to be passed over but that's how tight the bottom of the roster is.
In: Ryan Flournoy, WR
For the second week in a row, Ryan Flournoy stood out. He had a one-yard touchdown in the win over the Las Vegas Raiders and added an 11-yarder in this one.
The rookie from Southeast Missouri State caught all three targets for 30 yards, including the touchdown. He also had a four-yard run for good measure. It won't be easy for him to see the field due to the depth but he has the skill to be a weapon once he gets his chance.
Out: Viliami Fehoko, DE
A fourth-round pick in 2023 out of San Jose State, Viliami Fehoko, Jr. had the look of a future force on the edge. Dallas didn't do him any favors by asking him to work as a 3-tech but under Mike Zimmer, he's been back on the edge.
Unfortunately, he hasn't looked comfortable. He had just one tackle in the loss to the Chargers and was unable to stop receiver Derius Davis on a reverse. That play led to a 70-yard touchdown which set the tone for this game.
Fehoko did record a quarterback pressure and forced an incomplete pass from Easton Stick but even that play could have been a disaster. Fehoko shoved Stick after he got rid of the ball and hit him in the helmet. That should have been a penalty but was missed by the refs.
With Carl Lawson, Marshawn Kneeland, and Al-Quadin Muhammad ahead of him, Fehoko's unlikely to make the cut.
