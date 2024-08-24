3 possible Trey Lance trade destinations ahead of 2024 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are heading into their final preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers and for the bubble players, it is their last chance to crack the Cowboys' roster.
There are still many questions to answer including the future of backup quarterback Trey Lance.
With Jerry Jones supposedly expressing a commitment to Dak Prescott as the long-term quarterback for the Cowboys and Cooper Rush already established as a reliable backup, it makes sense for the Cowboys to explore trading the former top-five pick.
This move could free up a roster spot and potentially secure valuable draft capital. Here are three possible trade destinations for Lance if the Cowboys decide to move on.
3. Baltimore Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens, led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, are poised to be strong contenders for the Super Bowl this season. However, a short-term injury to Jackson could significantly derail their playoff hopes.
The current backup options include 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson and rookie Devin Leary, who were both outplayed by Trey Lance in the preseason.
Trey Lance’s preseason performance has shown that he could be a valuable addition to provide more stability and insurance at the backup quarterback position with upside as a starter.
2. Buffalo Bills
Similarly to the Ravens, the Bills already have their star quarterback, but their chances of winning games without Josh Allen are close to zero. Mitchell Trubisky is their current backup, but he has seemed to regress as his career has gone on.
The Bills' offense has continually struggled in the preseason, with Trubisky and the other backup quarterbacks averaging just 7.5 points per game in the first two preseason games.
To make matters worse, the Bills are unsure if Trubisky will be ready for the first week of the regular season. Lance would be a quick solution for the Bills' backup quarterback position, and he is capable of bringing the flair and playmaking ability that Josh Allen brings when he steps on the field.
1. Oakland Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders appear content heading into the NFL season with Gardner Minshew and Aiden O’Connell at quarterback, with Minshew being named the Week 1 starter.
However, their confidence might waver after Trey Lance significantly outperformed both Minshew and O’Connell when the Raiders faced the Cowboys in preseason Week 2. Lance has shown more upside than either of the Raiders' current options and is also the youngest of the three quarterbacks.
If Minshew and O’Connell struggle in the final week of the preseason, the Raiders could start looking for another quarterback. Given that they’ve already seen what Lance is capable of, he could become an appealing option for the team.
