Massive crowd at Cowboys' Preseason finale shows strong fan support
Recall those images circulating during training camp in Oxnard, where social media feeds captured seemingly sparse crowds at Dallas Cowboys practices, sparking whispers of fan discontent and fueling speculation that the fanbase might be reaching a breaking point.
However, those concerns seem to have been silenced by the roar of the crowd at AT&T Stadium on Saturday.
An impressive 80,983 fans filled Jerry World for the Dallas Cowboys' lone home preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers, a figure that emphatically defies any notion that the fan base is losing faith in the team. It's safe to say Cowboys fans continue to ride or die with this team.
MORE: Cowboys top highlights & plays vs. Chargers in Week 3 of NFL Preseason
The preseason, often seen as a less-than-thrilling appetizer to the main course of the regular season, rarely draws massive crowds. However, the turnout for the Cowboys' game suggests a deep well of enthusiasm remains among the team's faithful.
The impressive attendance figures could signal a few things. First it could be a testament to the unwavering loyalty of Cowboys fans, often described as "America's Team." Even during lean years, the Cowboys' fan base remains one of the largest and most passionate in the NFL.
Conversely, it's possible that the attendance spike signifies the enduring allure of experiencing a game in the grandeur of AT&T Stadium. The opportunity to witness the team up close in such an iconic setting might be a compelling incentive for fans, even during the preseason.
Whatever the reasons, the large crowd serves as a reminder that the Cowboys remain one of the NFL's most popular and closely followed teams.
Even in the preseason, the team's ability to draw fans is undeniable. It also sends a message to the players that they have a dedicated fan base behind them, ready to cheer them on throughout the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlights: Best plays & moments from Cowboys’ preseason game vs. Chargers
What We Learned: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss in preseason finale
Winners & Losers: Who’s stock is up & who’s down after Trey Lance throws game away
Player of the Game: Running back on roster bubble shines bright in finale