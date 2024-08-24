Cowboys Country

4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Chargers in preseason finale

The Dallas Cowboys' preseason finale had some major highs and lows, but there were four main takeaways.

Tyler Reed

Aug 24, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Easton Stick (2) throws a pass against Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko (93) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Cowboys dropped their preseason finale to the Los Angeles Chargers, 26-19. In a game where jobs were on the line, some guys made the most of their opportunity, while others will be sweating it out until the roster cut.

Here are 4 takeaways from the Cowboys loss.

4. Standout Receivers

Two receivers who made the most of their final preseason action were Tyron Billy-Johnson and Ryan Flournoy. Billy-Johnson had two receptions for 33 yards, while Flournoy found the endzone on 1 of his three receptions in the game.

The receiver room has a lot of talent but not enough spots to keep everyone. Did Billy-Johnson do enough to secure a spot?

3. Ugly Start, Strong Finish

The Cowboys' defense didn't have the ideal start to their final preseason game. The unit gave up two explosive plays in the first half that resulted in touchdowns for the Chargers.

However, in the second half, the defense locked things down, holding the Chargers to zero points and Julius Woods securing the lone turnover for the Cowboy's defense.

If anything, this unit will be a strong factor in every game this season.

2. Make Room For Deuce

Another position that the coaching staff will have a hard time making cuts for will be the running back. It is a crowded room with plenty of guys who can share the workload with Ezekiel Elliot. Deuce Vaughn made a strong impression in the final preseason game.

Vaughn finished with 53 yards on nine carries, but it was his field vision that even had the Chargers broadcast gushing over his talent.

The Cowboys back has made his case to belong on the 53-man roster.

1. Welcome To The Trey Lance Experience

After a strong showing last week against the Raiders, quarterback Trey Lance proved there's still a lot left for the former first-round pick to learn. Lance tossed five interceptions today that erased any positivity that could be built from his performance.

It's understandable why Lance is giving more patience than most who have been in his position.

However, time is running out on how to save his career.

Tyler Reed

TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

