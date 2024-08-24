LOOK: Cowboys honor Larry Allen, Duane Thomas with moment of silence
The Dallas Cowboys were saddened to hear of the loss of two former players this summer. First, it was Hall of Fame guard Larry Allen, who passed away at the age of 52 in June. Then in August, former running back Duane Thomas was lost at the age of 77.
Ahead of their preseason finale, which was also their first game at AT&T Stadium this year, the Cowboys held a moment of silence for the two former stars.
Allen was a member of the Cowboys' last Super Bowl win after being selected in the 1994 NFL Draft. He spent time at right tackle and left tackle during his career but for most of his 12 seasons in Dallas, he was an All-Pro left guard.
During his tenure in Dallas, he made the Pro Bowl 10 times and was an All-Pro seven times.
Allen played in San Francisco for his final two years, making the Pro Bowl at 35 years of age. In 2013, he was voted into the Hall of Fame and team owner Jerry Jones was his presenter at the ceremony.
Thomas started his career with the Cowboys in 1970 and gained 803 yards as a rookie. In year two, he ripped off 793 yards and led the league in rushing touchdowns with 11.
He was the lead back when Dallas knocked off the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VI. Thomas had 95 yards and a touchdown in that game. He played just two more seasons in the NFL, both with Washington, despite attempting a comeback in 1976 with Dallas and again in 1976 with the Green Bay Packers.
