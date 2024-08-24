Cowboys top highlights & plays vs. Chargers in Week 3 of NFL Preseason
Riding high on their impressive performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Dallas Cowboys return to the friendly confines of Texas for a home preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
With the curtain falling on these preseason battles, this final contest before the regular season begins presents a golden opportunity for several Cowboys to etch their names to coaches and prove their worth.
Names like Deuce Vaughn, Kemon Hall, and Malik Davis should have plenty of opportunities to make a case.
Here are the top plays and best moments from AT&T Stadium.
Their Goes Deuce
Deuce Vaughn's 18-Yard run sets up Cowboys in striking distance.
Touchdown! Lance ➡️ Flournoy
Trey Lance throws a precise pass to Ryan Flournoy, who catches it in the left corner of the endzone for an 11-yard touchdown, reducing the Chargers' lead to 17-10.
Julius Wood Snags an Interception
Easton Stick's pass intended for Isaiah Spiller over the short middle is intercepted by Julius Wood who now has two interceptions this preseason.
Catch Trey if You Can! 💨
Trey Lance sees an opening on the left end, and bursts through the line. He shows off his impressive speed and agility, leaving defenders in his dust as he races down the sideline for a thrilling 46-yard touchdown run!
