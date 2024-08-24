Winners & losers from Cowboys' preseason finale vs. Chargers
The Dallas Cowboys were knocked off by the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason finale, finishing with a record of 1-2.
There's no reason to be concerned about the record since that's not what matters in the preseason. Instead, it's all about getting their younger players some experience while also figuring out who will make the 53-man roster.
MORE: Cowboys honor Larry Allen, Duane Thomas with moment of silence
Dallas had several players stand out which will make the decision tough. As for this game, let's take a look at which players stand out as winners and losers.
Winner: Ryan Flournoy, Wide Receiver
The rookie sixth-round pick continues to impress. He hauled in a short touchdown reception in the win against the Raiders and then scored another against the Chargers near the end of the first half. Flournoy was able to get separation from Matt Hankins (there might have been a slight push) and caught an 11-yard pass from Trey Lance.
Flournoy ended his day with three receptions for 30 yards and had a run for four more. He looks far different than the player who had a couple of hiccups in the preseason opener and should have his spot on this roster locked up.
Loser: Viliami Fehoko, Defensive End
Following a solid drive that ended with a field goal for Dallas, their defense surrendered a touchdown in just 12 seconds. Wide receiver Derius Davis took a reverse toss from quarterback Easton Stick and ripped off a 70-yard touchdown.
While the entire defense deserves blame for being unprepared, it was Viliami Fehoko who had the best chance of stopping the play. He started going inside, sold on the fake handoff, but still was in position to stop Davis. He couldn't quite get to the edge but also didn't take a great angle, which allowed Davis to run past him and take off for the touchdown.
Winner: Deuce Vaughn, Running Back
With this being the final game of the preseason, there was some concern that Deuce Vaughn could be nearing the end of his tenure in Dallas. With a crowded stable of backs, Vaughn was falling behind in the race for a spot on the roster and needed to make an impression after putting up just 40 yards on the ground as a rookie.
He's looked much better over the past two weeks with his showing against the Chargers being his best yet. Vaughn ran for 53 yards on nine carries, including an impressive 18 yarder right before the two-minute warning. For good measure, he drew a facemask penalty, adding 15 yards on the end of the run.
Vaughn isn't a featured back at 5-foot-5 and 176 pounds but he's the most explosive and elusive back on this roster right now. It's tough to see any scenario where he doesn't make the team after this weekend.
Loser: Andrew Booth, Cornerback
The second touchdown for L.A. was another home run play. This time, it was a pass as Easton Stick hit former Dallas receiver Simi Fehoko deep for a 78-yard touchdown. On the play, Fehoko ran a simple go route and went right past Andrew Booth.
Booth laid out to attempt to break up the pass but wasn't able to catch up to Fehoko after giving up several yards early in the route.
Prior to the game, the Cowboys learned DaRon Bland would be out for six-to-eight weeks. That opened the door for Booth to earn more playing time early in the season, but those chances took a hit with this gaffe.
Winner: Eric Scott, Jr., Cornerback
While Andrew Booth struggled, Eric Scott, Jr. was able to make some ground in his quest for a spot on the 53-man roster. The second-year cornerback had a rough outing in the opener against the Rams but finished with an interception.
That might have given him confidence as he performed much better in the second game against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the finale, he again showed why Dallas moved up in the 2023 NFL Draft to bring him in. On a first-and-goal, Scott was in single coverage with Brendan Rice and broke up a pass in the corner of the end zone.
The defense held L.A. to a field goal to go up 17-3 but the lead could have been much greater if not for Scott's timing on the first-down pass.
Loser: Trey Lance, Quarterback
Trey Lance was featured heavily this offseason and there were times when it was easy to see why he's been such an intriguing prospect. He had some dimes in this loss and used his legs to move the chains often. He even brought his team to within striking distance when he broke free for a 46-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter.
He also showed us why the San Francisco 49ers gave up on him.
Lance had five interceptions, including one in the end zone. His third was a pick-six and sealed the loss for the Cowboys. It was a highly frustrating turnover since the defense had just given them the ball with a one-point deficit.
His fourth was on the very next drive. This time, Lance threw the ball with heavy pressure and hit Cam Johnson in the hands, but the ball was ripped away by Matt Hankins. That one wasn't on him but his fifth was as he threw a final pick in the end zone to end the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlights: Best plays & moments from Cowboys’ preseason game vs. Chargers
What We Learned: 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss in preseason finale
Winners & Losers: Who’s stock is up & who’s down after Trey Lance throws game away
Player of the Game: Running back on roster bubble shines bright in finale