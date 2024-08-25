4 Cowboys who impressed in final preseason game against Chargers
Despite the Dallas Cowboys' loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in their final preseason game, there were notable performances from some players that will likely influence the coaching staff's decisions as they finalize the roster for the regular season.
The game served as a crucial final audition for many players vying for a spot on the team, and several rose to the occasion, showcasing their skills and potential impact.
The coaching staff will undoubtedly have some tough decisions to make in the coming days as they finalize the roster.
But before the dust settles and the regular season kicks off, let's take a moment to recognize four Cowboys who left a lasting impression in their final preseason performance.
S Julius Wood
The defensive back secured the lone turnover for the Cowboys defense off a tipped pass and his second of the preseason, highlighting his ball-hawking skills. In a league where turnovers can change the momentum of a game, Woods' playmaking ability could be a valuable asset.
LB BuddyJohnson
Buddy Johnson has also been turning heads this preseason, consistently making a handful of nice plays. His touchdown-saving deflection against Easton stick is just another example of his impact on the field. He's proving to be a reliable and valuable asset to the Cowboys' defense.
RB Deuce Vaughn
Following an impressive showing last week, running back Deuce Vaughn continued his impressive preseason, showcasing his elusiveness and tough running.
The second-year running back led all running backs with nine carries for 53 yards, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. He had an 18-yard run that set up the Cowboys' first touchdown.
Overall, Vaughn finished his preseason with 14 rushes for 87 yards and a 6.2-yard average. He had multiple impressive runs that certainly impressed the coaching staff.
WR Ryan Flournoy
Another preseason game, another touchdown for rookie receiver Ryan Flournoy. He's been making a strong case for himself on the field lately, with 7 receptions for 53 yards and 2 touchdowns in just his last two games.
His ability to create separation in the end zone is undoubtedly catching the coaching staff's eye. Flournoy is not only proving he belongs on the roster, but he's also making a strong case to earn some early playing time when the regular season kicks off.
