'Every Fat Guy's Dream': Pick-Six TD Helps Cowboys Beat Saints

    • December 3, 2021
    'Every Fat Guy's Dream': Carlos Watkins' Pick-Six TD Helps Cowboys Beat Saints

    Cowboys DT Carlos Watkins: "It’s definitely an early Christmas present. It’s every fat guy’s dream to get a pick and make it to the end zone.”
    The Dallas Cowboys defense had its way against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday, keying a 27-17 win built on interceptions.

    In the course of less than four minutes Thursday night in New Orleans, the Cowboys defense intercepted Saints quarterback Taysom Hill not once ... not twice ... but three times ... as Dallas in the end totaled four interceptions.

    "When the ball was in the air,'' said defensive difference-maker Micah Parsons, "our guys went up and got it.''

    The third ended in defensive end Carlos Watkins' first NFL touchdown with 2:52 to play, as the Cowboys went up 27-10.

    The former Houston Texans defensive lineman threw his hands up in the middle of Hill's throwing motion, getting in perfect position to snag the pass and sprint into the end zone. 

    It was the exclamation point of three consecutive drives that ended in interceptions.

    Said Watkins: "It’s definitely an early Christmas present. It’s every fat guy’s dream to get a pick and make it to the end zone.”

    Defensive back Damontae Kazee recorded his first interception since Week 2 as the Saints were about to reach the red zone down 10 points with 6 1/2 minutes left in the game. Had Kazee not come up with the interception the Saints could have made it a one-possession game with plenty of time to stage a comeback.

    Dak Prescott and the offense did not do much on the ensuing possession by going three-and-out, but it only took two plays for the Cowboys to get the ball back.

    Trevon Diggs grabbed his league-leading ninth interception to stomp out any hope remaining for the Saints, who were still down 10 with less five minutes to go.

    Defensive coordinator/acting head coach Dan Quinn deserves a lot of praise for the work he's put in this defense. Dallas, now 8-5, has an aggression that it lacked a year ago and has a knack to make big plays. And it has a solid grip on the NFC East lead as well.

    Said Parsons: “The Super Bowl, playoffs, you got five games left. There’s stuff to be done ... I don’t think it’s time for me to sit on my couch, smiling, eating Cheetos. I’m trying to do something way bigger than anybody thought we could do this year.”

