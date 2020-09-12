Health concerns are being raised as the NFL is monitoring the air quality in Southern California ahead of Sunday night's Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams season-opener at the new SoFi Stadium, NFL Network reports.

NFL Network suggests the possibility of a change in the start time for the "Sunday Night Football" game, which presently is scheduled for an 7:20 p.m. CT kickoff.

But, writes NFL Network, "Projections are positive that the game will not be impacted the air, which has been problematic for metro Los Angeles.''

All of this is about the wildfires in Northern California. (As seen in the above photo.) While there is reportedly no present threat of fire in Southern California, the safety of air quality is a concern.

However ... CowboysSI.com staffer Landon McCool, in Southern California right now, relays that there are indeed fires in the greater Los Angeles area as well.

The NFL has already dealt with another major health concern, having taken steps to start its season - even without the normal offseason, normal training camps and normal preseason games - with safety measures in place to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. One of those alterations: There will be no fans in the stands at SoFi on Sunday.

The Cowboys, who are leaving on Saturday for their trip to the West Coast, are aware of the situation, CowboysSI.com is told - a situation that NFL Network speculates in a worst-case scenario could cause the game to be delayed, maybe even beyond Sunday evening to later in the week, or possibly be moved to a different location.