FIRST LOOK: Come Inside AT&T Stadium For Cowboys Scrimmage Prep

Mike Fisher

ARLINGTON - When is a Dallas Cowboys Blue-White Scrimmage not a Dallas Cowboys "Blue-White Scrimmage''?

When the name is changed. When the venue is changed. When almost everything in a COVID-19 time in the NFL feels changed.

New Dallas coach Mike McCarthy, in leading up to tonight's event, made it clear that this scrimmage - formerly known as the "Blue-White'' but now labeled "Cowboys Night'' - is about more than on-the-field stuff.

It's about logistics and mechanics and getting accustomed to new rules and new environments.

Said McCarthy: “It’s going to look like a normal practice. There will be more team periods but we’re doing all the game-day mechanics leading up to it as far as the pre-game meal, the bus ride out there. So we’re really actually using the timeframes that are going to be similar to our (Week 1) first game out there in Los Angeles. It’s more about getting those components in order.”

READ MORE: Cowboys Scrimmage Preview: Top 10 Things To Look For

READ MORE: Postins - Cowboys 1st & 10: All-Time Top 60; Scrimmage Talk

It's an adjustment, for all of us. I've been covering the NFL and entering stadiums for 40 years now. But ... nothing looking and feeling quite like this. We welcome you along for the ride, from inside The Star in Frisco and that "stay-at-home'' training camp to this unique gathering at AT&T Stadium, a "Blue-White'' that isn't called that anymore, a scrimmage that isn't really a scrimmage, an event that you surely will watch and listen to and I hope follow along with me on social media at FishSports on Twitter and at FishSports on Facebook ... but an event that, as you see above, promises to be ... different.

