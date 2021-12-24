'Frustrated' Cooper Asks for More Dak Targets

“I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets,'' says Cooper.

FRISCO - There is a fine line between a belief that "I'm the answer'' and "diva behavior.'' Amari Cooper is, we think, landing just barely on the proper side of that line.

“I got to be honest, it actually does [bother me),'' Cooper said this week about the lack of targets going his way. "I feel like I could be a huge part of (fixing the offense), so that’s what frustrates me.''

The Cowboys are 10-4, but the Dak Prescott-led offense is trying to return to its first-third-of-the-season form. Through the first six games of the season, the Cowboys averaged 460.8 yards and 34.2 points per game, and the perennial Pro Bowl receiver Cooper was a big part of that.

In the last six games? Those numbers have gone into the ditch, with Dallas often struggling to get to its average of 352 yards and 25 points per game.

Is "more Amari'' the answer?

Is it OK that he thinks it is?

:Yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that,” Cooper said during his Thursday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. "We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals.''

All true. And along the way, in the last three games, while the defense has four takeaways in each, during the same stretch, Cooper has just nine receptions for 100 yards.

There are times in Cooper's career when those three-game numbers are accomplished in a single Sunday.

“I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets,'' said Cooper, who hopes to be part of the 10-4 Dallas solution this Sunday night against the visiting 6-8 Washington Football Team. "We can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that.”

