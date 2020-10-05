SI.com
Frustrated Cowboys NSFW Raw Reactions

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Cowboys are 1-3 following Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns in front of 25,021 fans at AT&T Stadium. That is NOT the lead sentence any Cowboys reporter was expecting to write in 2020 after a promising offseason, NFL Draft and breath of fresh air from a new coaching staff.

Frustrated faces uttering some cliches and some not-safe-for-work statements set the scene in the losing Cowboys press conference. Here are the non-cliche answers and reactions from coach Mike McCarthy, quarterback Dak Prescott, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. 

The Cowboys defense was historically bad on Sunday - allowing the Browns 31 points and 333 yards in the first half. A Cleveland team has never before in the NFL's modern age scored 30 points in three straight games. Lawrence didn't sugar coat his take on their performance. 

[READ: 'Soft Boys': Cowboys Defensive Is Predictable - Predictably Poor]

“I’ll call this shit 'soft'," said Lawrence. "I don’t feel like we’re holding ourselves accountable, including myself."

Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns with a passer rating of 112.9 against the Browns. It marked the third consecutive game in which he threw for at least 450 yards. Prescott is currently on pace to throw for an NFL record 6,760 yards and a career-high 36 touchdowns. 

 “I’d give all those yards back for a different record," Prescott said. "I care about one stat, and that’s to win. When we don’t do that, no other stats matter.”

Lamb scored his first NFL touchdown in the loss. Lamb finished with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Lamb called his first touchdown a "cherish-able moment," he said, continuing ... 

"I feel that he (Prescott) can do better and I feel like as a team overall, as an offense, I feel like we can do better to help boost his numbers even more and we’ve got to contribute to the win. He can have the great numbers all you want but that's never really satisfied us, especially coming from a game that didn't end in our favor.”

After two fumbles and one interception, McCarthy had one word to describe the Cowboys' ball security:  "Unacceptable". 

"I don’t like the pattern of the four games that we played," McCarthy said. "The points are outrageous. The time of possession is totally lopsided. We’re minus-seven in the turnover ratio. That’s not a winning formula."

Next up, the Cowboys host the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. CT Sunday, October 11. ... and the hope for some safe-for-work reactions.

