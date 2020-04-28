FRISCO - As guys sit on the NFL Free Agency shelf for one week, two weeks, three weeks ... their existing employers' priorities become clear. That was true for Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Christian Covington before the NFL Draft. ...

And more clarity came with the draft itself.

The Denver Broncos have added some veteran beef to their defensive line as our colleague Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports that they are signing defensive tackle Covington to a one-year contract. The deal is worth up to $1.75 million with $625,000 guaranteed.

Covington played in every game for the Cowboys last season and was pressed into service enough to having made six starts. A four-year member of the Houston Texans before coming to Dallas, he recorded 28 tackles and a sack in his one Cowboys season.

He'll work to be a rotational contributor in Denver as the Cowboys turn the page to what they hope is an entirely revamped defensive line, with DeMarcus Lawrence returning at one end but a trio of newcomers likely to start alongside him, with free agency bringing to Dallas former Pro Bowlers Gerald McCoy and Dontari Poe at the tackles, plus the rehab project that is Aldon Smith at end. Add veteran utility man Tyrone Crawford, end Randy Gregory (like Smith hopeful of the NFL's permission to return) and now draftee Neville Gallimore to battle with last year's top (but disappointing) rookie Trysten Hill and one can see just how crowded the defensive line room is becoming.

Maybe, had Gallimore not been picked, Dallas would've plucked the waiting Covington off that lower shelf. But instead ... a re-load.