'He Lit Up Every Room': Gary Brown, Dallas Cowboys Ex Coach, Dead at 52

Brown is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

FRISCO - Former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Gary Brown, who has been battling medical issues including two bouts with cancer, died Sunday.

Brown was 52.

He is survived by his wife, Kim, daughters Malena and Dorianna and son Tre.

Brown, a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was a running back at Penn State. He played for three teams over eight seasons in the NFL before retiring in 1999.

After he moved into coaching, he was twice diagnosed with cancer, first when he was in his early 40s and coaching running backs with the Cleveland Browns. Doctors found cancer in his colon and liver. The second time came shortly after the 2019 season, when doctors found a malignant tumor near his pancreas.

Brown worked for the Cowboys from 2013-19 but was out of football in 2020 before joining the Wisconsin staff in 2021. He was a mentor to NFL rushing champions Ezekiel Elliott and DeMarco Murray.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in statement: “Gary Brown had a big heart partnered with a big smile and a big personality. His energy and spirit were infectious. He lit up every room he walked into and touched the lives of those who knew him in such a positive way.”

Shortly after joining the UW staff, Brown explained how he had decided to live despite being twice diagnosed with cancer.

“When you’re sitting by yourself and you’re alone and you’re thinking about what’s next,” he said, “you really think about the things that could be taken away. Not only football but your family and your friends.

“It’s going to do one of two things to you. It’s going to eat you up and you’re going to fold up and go into a corner and die, or you’re going to fight.

“My parents raised me to fight.”

