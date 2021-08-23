Geno Atkins? Bengals Star Visits Seahawks, Source Reveals Cowboys View

Maybe the Cowboys know something about their present defensive tackles - or think something about their present defensive tackles - that has caused them to explore and then reject the idea.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have their cut to 85 coming up on Tuesday, and they have their apparently need at defensive tackle ...

And we have a "no'' on former Cincinnati Bengals captain and eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins.

Atkins has been given medical clearance to play in 2021 after having sustained a shoulder injury prior to the 2020 season that limited the effectiveness of the long-time Cincy standout.

Interestingly, the medical clearance comes from Dr. Dan Cooper, who happens to also work for the Cowboys.

And yet Dallas' answer to CowboysSI.com on the idea of signing Atkins is a "no.''

The 33-year-old was more of an afterthought for the Bengals in 2020, playing in just eight games and as he moves on, it's the end of an era in Cincinnati. As he made $11 million last season in Cincinnati, the Cowboys' research that lands them at "no'' might have something to do with knowing what he wishes to be paid. It might have a great deal to do with the assumption of a decline as he moves through his 30s.

And maybe the Cowboys know something about their present defensive tackles - or think something about their present defensive tackles - that has caused them to explore and then reject the idea.

There might be help coming to the position in the next two cutdowns across the NFL. Or there might be surprisingly good play on the horizon from the collection of guys Dallas presently employs, a rotation that includes run-stopping journeyman Brent Urban, COVID-protocol journeyman Carlos Watkins, out-for-six-weeks candidate Neville Gallimore, and two rookies Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna.

But whatever the answers are? Dallas' answer to our Geno Atkins question is "no.''

