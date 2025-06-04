George Pickens got sweet deal landing No. 3 jersey from Dante Fowler
Dallas Cowboys fans watched some jerseys switch hands during the final week of OTAs, with wide receiver George Pickens appearing to finally settle on the No. 3.
Pickens had started camp wearing No. 13, but had said that nothing was final. The No. 3 had previously belonged to veteran defensive end Dante Fowler Jr., who returned to the Cowboys after one season away with the division rival Washington Commanders.
Now that Pickens is No. 3, Fowler had to search for a new number and eventually landed on Pickens' No. 13, making it an official jersey swap.
Normally, when players give up numbers, there is some sort of deal between players. However, that wasn't the case with Pickens and Fowler, so it turned out being a sweet deal for everyone involved.
Fowler wore No. 56 during his first tenure with the Cowboys, but that number is now occupied by starting offensive lineman Cooper Beebe. With the Commanders, Fowler wore No. 6, but that number is taken in Dallas by defensive back Donovan Wilson.
But, there is a chance that Fowler's No. 13 is not what he lands on, with Wilson being named as a potential cut candidate for the Cowboys, which means the No. 6 could eventually open up for Fowler.
During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens wore No. 14. As he made a name for himself with the Georgia Bulldogs. Pickens wore No. 1. Unfortunately, both numbers are currently occupied -- Markquese Bell wears No. 14 and Jalen Tolbert is in No. 1.
Who knew that the number game could be so interesting?
