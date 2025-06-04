Missing Cowboys' OTAs puts Trevon Diggs in danger of losing $500,000
For the second year in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are hopeful that star cornerback Trevon Diggs can return from a severe knee injury.
In 2023, he saw his season come to an end after just two games when he tore his ACL in practice. He worked his way back in 2024, but suffered another knee injury in Week 14.
MORE: Cowboys' second-year CB ramps up intensity following offseason surgery
Diggs has been focused on getting back to 100 percent health following surgery, but has been in Miami rather than rehabbing with the team. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer is unbothered by the distance, saying he's had "great communication" with the defensive back.
That doesn't mean Diggs won't have some consequences for his absence. According to Todd Archer, Diggs is "in danger of losing out on $500,000 for missing offseason program."
Archer states that "Diggs needs to take part in 84.375% of the offseason program in order to avoid the $500,000 de-escalator." That doesn't mean he has to practice, as rehab work in the facility counts as attendance, but Diggs is putting a lot of money at risk by choosing to stay away from the team.
As for the mandatory camp that begins next week, Diggs could be subject to fines if he doesn't attend.
