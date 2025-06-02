9 former Cowboys nominated for 2026 College Football Hall of Fame class
Some former Dallas Cowboys are being nominated to join elite-level company.
According to a release from the National Football Foundation, several one-time Cowboys have been nominated for the ballot of the 2026 College Football Hall of Fame Class.
That list includes former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, offensive lineman Flozell Adams, wide receiver Randall Cobb, cornerback Terence Newman, defensive lineman Greg Ellis, linebacker Ken Norton Jr., linebacker Kevin Hardy, quarterback Ryan Leaf, and wide receiver Dez Bryant.
MORE: Cowboys' top 'summer breakout candidate' could make defensive splash
While all well deserving in their own right, Moore, Bryant, and Newman seem to be amongst the best of the bunch in terms of their resumés.
In 2002 with Kansas State, Newman won the Thorpe Award, which is given to the nation's best defensive back, and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a Unanimous All-American.
Bryant was first-team All-Big 12, the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year, and a consensus All-American in 2008 with Oklahoma State.
MORE: Micah Parsons touts his running back skills in high school highlight video
It is Moore, however, who might be the most deserving and has the most impressive resumé of the nominees. He was named Quarterback of the Year - now known as the Kellen Moore Award - by the Touchdown Club of Columbus in both 2010 and 2011. He was also a two-time first-team All-American, and a three-time conference Offensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West and WAC during his time with Boise State.
He finished his career as the all-time leader in wins by an FBS quarterback with a 50–3 record over four seasons and was 10th all-time in passing yards with 14,667, as well as third all-time in passing touchdowns with 142.
Bryant, Moore, Adams, Norton Jr, Leaf, Newman, and Hardy were also up for the honor in 2025, alongside defensive back Dennis Thurman and linebacker Darrin Smith. However, the majority did not make the cut.
In fact, only two Cowboys punched their tickets in the class, with only Thurman and Smith earning a spot.
