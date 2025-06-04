Micah Parsons vows to be in attendance for Dallas Cowboys minicamp
The Dallas Cowboys are wrapping up their final week of OTAs and will have a brief break before mandatory minicamp begins on Tuesday, June 10.
During their voluntary practices, it's been noted that Micah Parsons hasn't been participating. He arrived at the facility this week but still has not practiced.
With a contract extension lingering overhead, there were concerns that Parsons could opt to hold out. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has been adamant that he's not concerned about Parsons missing time, and the superstar defender has just confirmed that he will be present next week.
Parsons added that he wants to be on the field for the first week of training camp before adding "it's in the owner's hands." That paints a concerning picture considering how slowly the owner moved last season when it came to a contract extension for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
For Lamb, that resulted in a holdout and a subsuquent slow start to the season.
Parsons, who has 52.5 sacks in four seasons, is set to land a record deal, which is only going to get more expensive. The Cleveland Browns gave Myles Garrett a massive extension worth $40 million per season, and T.J. Watt is also set to sign a new contract.
Still, an extension is expected to happen—just hopefully it will be sooner, rather than later.
