Dante Fowler shares glimpse of what new Cowboys D could look like
The Dallas Cowboys added edge rusher Dante Fowler to a 1-year deal worth up to $8 million this week, bringing him back to Arlington for his second stint with the team.
Fowler, of course, left Dallas after the 2023 season and joined Dan Quinn and the Washington Commanders in the journey to an NFC Championship. But now that he is back in the fold for Dallas, Fowler will be working under new Cowboys defense coordinator Matt Eberflus.
An according to Fowler, Eberflus should have players flying around the field and playing with physicality in 2025.
MORE: Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Dallas adds deep threat WR, ball-hawking CB
"I talked to [defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus] and he was excited to talk to me," Fowler said, via DallasCowboys.com. "From what he says, this is gonna be a fast, physical defense, and those are defenses I love being a part of. I'm looking forward to it."
As for Fowler's exact role within the scheme will be, that remains to be seen. What we do know, howvever is that he can be utlized in a variety of ways.
Last season Fowler was a force, finishing the season with 10.5 sacks in 17 games, to go along with 14 tackles for loss, 12 QB hits, an interception, and two forced fumbles in Dan Quinn's defense. Now, he gets to bring that production to the Cowboys, where he will also get to reunite with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton in the process.
"I'm a hybrid that can adjust to anything, and I've got experience with Aaron Whitecotton," He was my first defensive line coach when I was with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Whatever the scheme is, I'll adjust and adapt to it and be ready to go."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Micah Parsons contract extension rumors cause social media frenzy
Dallas Cowboys named 'best fit' for top 'powerhouse' NFL Draft RB prospect
Cowboys are a 'team to watch for' in the Joe Milton trade sweepstakes
Cooper Rush has classy message for Cowboys fans after free agency exit