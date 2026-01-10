Cowboys' George Pickens rips All-Pro voters despite earning second-team honors

While the Dallas Cowboys' season didn't end as planned, there were some positive signs for the future. Perhaps no bigger silver lining for the team came than the success of breakout star wide receiver George Pickens.

Dallas traded for Pickens following the 2025 NFL draft, sending a third-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the pass catcher. It paid off in a big way for the Cowboys, and Pickens went on to have a career year.

On Saturday, before the NFL postseason officially kicks off, the league announced its All-Pro honorees, with Pickens being one of three players to earn third-team honors.

Pickens was joined by kicker Brandon Aubrey and kickoff returner KaVontae Turpin on the second team. But that doesn't seem like it was enough. After the teams were announced, Pickens took to social media to voice his displeasure with the voters. Pickens was clearly aiming higher.

"[Second] team," Pickens wrote on Instagram stories. "...popularity contest?"

The first-team wide receivers were Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks; and Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals. On second team, Pickens was joined by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions, and Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints.

Pickens did rank third in receiving yards (1,429) for the season, but ranked eighth in receptions (93) and receiving touchdowns (9). Ultimately, Pickens landed where he should on the All-Pro second team.

The good news for Cowboys fans is that Pickens now has some added motivation for next season, wherever he ultimately plays. Pickens is set to become a free agent in the offseason, but all signs point to the team using the franchise tag before finalizing a long-term deal. Once a deal is done, Pickens can set his sights on first-team All-Pro honors and a playoff run in the 2026 season.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

