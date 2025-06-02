Cowboys Country

Did Dallas Cowboys shop leak George Pickens' new jersey number?

George Pickens is still searching for a new jersey number with the Dallas Cowboys, and some believe the team's official shop may have accidentally leaked a change.

Josh Sanchez

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens smiles on the field before the game against the New England Patriots.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens smiles on the field before the game against the New England Patriots. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Dallas Cowboys fans are excited for their first look at the revamped offense during the 2025 NFL season, following the addition of star wide receiver George Pickens in a trade and a complete overhaul at running back.

As is always the case with new star players, fans are eager to learn what jersey number they will be wearing when they hit the field. For Pickens, OTAs started with the pass catcher rocking the No. 13.

During his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens wore No. 14. As he made a name for himself with the Georgia Bulldogs. Pickens wore No. 1. Unfortunately, both numbers are currently occupied -- Markquese Bell wears No. 14 and Jalen Tolbert is in No. 1.

It was previously reported that Pickens' jersey number for his first season with Dallas is not yet finalized, so when the team's official shop started selling Pickens No. 3 jerseys, Cowboys Nation took notice.

The jerseys are still available for sale, but there is one problem. Free agent signee Dante Fowler Jr., who previously played for the Cowboys before a brief stint with the Washington Commanders, also has been assigned No. 3.

So, while fans continue to look for clues on what Pickens jersey to buy, it looks like we'll still have to wait for some clarity.

Until an official announcement is made, it's best to hold off on buying your custom jersey for GP.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens warms up before the start of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Josh Sanchez
