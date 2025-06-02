Cowboys Country

Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025

The Dallas Cowboys have a do it all player that could play numerous roles for the offense during the upcoming season.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke runs with the ball as Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn defends at Northwest Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke runs with the ball as Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn defends at Northwest Stadium. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys offense will be looking to make a statement this upcoming season, after injuries stole what could have been a potential great season in 2024.

The front office has made some moves in the offseason and in the 2025 NFL Draft that should give the unit a lot of confidence heading into a new year, including the biggest move of adding wide receiver George Pickens after a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

However, what role can returning players expect in the offense during the upcoming NFL campaign?

Tommy Yarrish of the Dallas Cowboys' official website feels that running back Hunter Luepke could play a pivotal role in 2025.

Hunter Luepk
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke makes a catch during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields. / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

"The Swiss army knife that is Hunter Luepke can serve in a lot of different roles for the Cowboys' offense, and that's been on display early in OTAs and his overall time in Dallas. He's played running back, fullback and tight end along with special teams," he wrote. "So, which spot does he settle into the best? Is it all of the above, or does Brian Schottenheimer find a permanent home and role for him in his offense?

"The good news for Luepke and the Cowboys is he can do a lot, and with an emphasis on wanting to run the football his ability as a blocker or short down back gives him a versatile skill set that can be used in-line as a tight end or as a fullback."

Luepke could become a do it all player for the franchise, that could be the Achilles heel for any defense the Cowboys face.

Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke runs the ball against Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler.
Dallas Cowboys running back Hunter Luepke runs the ball against Washington Commanders safety Percy Butler. / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

