Cowboys 'Swiss Army knife' could play vital role for offense in 2025
The Dallas Cowboys offense will be looking to make a statement this upcoming season, after injuries stole what could have been a potential great season in 2024.
The front office has made some moves in the offseason and in the 2025 NFL Draft that should give the unit a lot of confidence heading into a new year, including the biggest move of adding wide receiver George Pickens after a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
However, what role can returning players expect in the offense during the upcoming NFL campaign?
MORE: Future HOFer rips Cowboys for ' one of worst offseasons of all-time'
Tommy Yarrish of the Dallas Cowboys' official website feels that running back Hunter Luepke could play a pivotal role in 2025.
"The Swiss army knife that is Hunter Luepke can serve in a lot of different roles for the Cowboys' offense, and that's been on display early in OTAs and his overall time in Dallas. He's played running back, fullback and tight end along with special teams," he wrote. "So, which spot does he settle into the best? Is it all of the above, or does Brian Schottenheimer find a permanent home and role for him in his offense?
"The good news for Luepke and the Cowboys is he can do a lot, and with an emphasis on wanting to run the football his ability as a blocker or short down back gives him a versatile skill set that can be used in-line as a tight end or as a fullback."
MORE: Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp
Luepke could become a do it all player for the franchise, that could be the Achilles heel for any defense the Cowboys face.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys' salary cap space ahead of post-June 1 releases
NFL insider thinks Jerry Jones is delaying Micah Parsons' contract for media attention
Cowboys 'biggest strength' for 2025 season is bad news for NFL QBs
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb ranks among NFL elite in historic receiving stat
PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Sophy Laufer