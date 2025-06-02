Cowboys Country

Cowboys' 3 most important needs entering 2025 training camp

Which 3 positions are the weakest for the Dallas Cowboys?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys followed up a frustrating 2024 NFL campaign by making several moves on both sides of the ball. They were active in free agency, with players such as Javonte Williams, Dante Fowler, and Solomon Thomas being added.

They also pulled off a significant trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding star wide receiver George Pickens. While these moves have vastly improved the roster, there are still several holes that could be problematic.

Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine identified those three needs, saying the Cowboys still aren't set at defensive tackle, offensive tackle, and safety.

Defensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys DT Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys DT Mazi Smith after the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dallas is once again leaning on Mazi Smith at defensive tackle, which could be a mistake. They're set at the 3-tech with Osa Odighizuwa, but Smith hasn't proven to be a consistent force at the nose.

Rookie Jay Toia could help change that, but leaning on a seventh-round pick during his first season is far from ideal.

Offensive Tackle

Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers LB Nick Herbig.
Dallas Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton blocks at the line of scrimmage against Pittsburgh Steelers LB Nick Herbig. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Smith was a first-round pick in 2023 which is why Dallas has high hopes for him despite a slow start. The same is true of Tyler Guyton, who was taken in Round 1 last year.

Guyton struggled as a rookie which means Dallas has concerns at left tackle. They also lost Chuma Edoga in free agency, leaving them thin on the bench as well. This could be a problematic position if Guyton doesn't improve, or if Terence Steele regresses following a bounceback in 2024.

Safety

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson during warmups before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The final position identified by Ballentine was safety, which might not be a huge concern. Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson are decent starters, even if they're not superstars. The Cowboys also have depth with Juanyeh Thomas, Markquese Bell, and Israel Mukuamu.

They might not be elite at safety, but the Cowboys should feel confident in the group they have.

