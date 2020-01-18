CowboyMaven
Giants Decision: Ex-Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Takes Coordinator Job in New York

Mike Fisher

Along with the hiring of young Joe Judge to be their new head coach, New York Giants ownership made no secret of its long-time affinity for Jason Garrett - and for its wish that Judge to assemble a staff of experienced assistants.

And now the Giants and Garrett have sealed the deal, according to Ed Werder of ESPN, as "RedBall'' is moving to New York to serve as the offensive coordinator.

“It’s going to be critical that he builds the right staff, because again, he’s a first-year head coach,” co-owner John Mara said following last week's introductory news conference of Judge, who at 38 has never before been a head coach. “Having experienced people on both sides of the ball is going to be critical.”

And when the name of Garrett came up publicly?

“I certainly wouldn’t have any objection to that,” Mara said of the idea that Garrett might serve as Judge’s offensive coordinator. “I have a lot of respect for Jason.”

Garrett, 53, was hired as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2007 and became the head coach in 2010. While he's now been replaced in Dallas by Mike McCarthy, he's considered a "Cowboy for Life'' due to his quarter-of-a-century relationship with the franchise. But he coached in New York with the Giants, played with the Giants, attended Princeton and the Garrett family home base is in New Jersey.

Garrett and wife Brill have always had an affinity for New York, too.

For a team that also needs mentorship for young QB Daniel Jones, it's a fit.

Judge reportedly interviewed Mike Shula for the OC job, and other names like Freddie Kitchens, Jay Gruden and Jim Caldwell also came up. Judge also has a connection with Chad O’Shea, a fellow Patriots product.

But Jason Garrett? Some thought he'd be the Giants' choice as their head coach. Indeed, Cowboys boss Jerry Jones told 105.3 The Fan in December, “In my opinion, Jason Garrett will be coaching in the NFL next year.”

This probably isn’t what anybody had in mind at the time. As far as New York ownership is considered, though, Garrett as the Giants' OC is a "get'' - and for Garrett himself, maybe a nice consolation prize.

