CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

'He Made Me,' Says Ezekiel Elliott of the Texas RB Coach Sources Say Cowboys Are Pursuing

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are targeting University of Texas associate head coach and running game coordinator Stan Drayton - who has a successful affiliation with Ezekiel Elliott - to serve as the running backs coach on Mike McCarthy's 2020 staff.

“Stan Drayton - that’s my guy,” Elliott said during an interview at the NFL Combine in 2016. “He ... made me into a great player.”

Drayton was Elliott's position coach at Ohio State and recently worked for the Chicago Bears before moving to Austin. We're told he's got a job offer from Dallas but is also being courted by at least one other NFL team.

Both Jane Slater of NFL Network and 105.3 The Fan were first to note the connection.

Drayton's decision will obviously impact the status of sitting position coach Gary Brown, who is now out of contract but is highly thought of by the Jones and is especially close to Elliott, the two-time rushing champion.

The addition of Stanton would add another notable name to the staff of new coach McCarthy, who has already put in place Mike Nolan to run his defense and John Fassel to run his special teams while retaining Kellen Moore as the offensive coordinator, though sources continue to indicate to us that McCarthy plans to serve as his own play-caller. The O-line hire, Joe Philbin, we're told, may serve as McCarthy's assistant head coach.

Stan_Drayton___247.0

Drayton once worked for the Packers but never at the same time as McCarthy. But Drayton's time in Green Bay as a quality control assistant and then as a special-teams coach from 2001–2003 is also part of his resume.


Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

UPDATED Cowboys Staff Tracker: Jerry Jokes Aside, It's Clear New Coach McCarthy Really Is Picking His Own Guys

Mike Fisher

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Coach McCarthy ‘Confesses He Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get Cowboys Job

Mike Fisher

True Confessions: Coach McCarthy Admits He 'Lied to Jerry Jones’ to Get the Coveted Dallas Cowboys Job

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy: 'I Heard Bells!'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Jerry Jones' Attraction To New Head Coach Mike McCarthy Reminds the Owner of Stories of Love and Marriage: 'I Heard Bells!'

Exclusive: Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Departure from ‘Iconic’ Cowboys

Mike Fisher

In An Exclusive Interview with CowboysSI.com, Assistant Coach Sanjay Lal Discusses His Cowboys Departure

What New Head Coach Will Mean to Cowboys Commitment To 2020 Signings of Dak and Amari

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Is Committed To the 2020 Signings of Free-Agent Stars Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper - But The New Had Coach Should Have A Say

How We Know New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Critics Are Painting a Picture That Causes Concern About How We Know New Coach McCarthy Will 'Feed Zeke.' History Eases Those Concerns

Kellen Moore Staying With Cowboys - But He Shouldn’t Be McCarthy’s Play-Caller

Mike Fisher

At 31, Kellen Moore Is The Dallas Offensive Coordinator Moving Forward under New Coach Mike McCarthy. So He's Staying With Cowboys - But Is He The Play-Caller?

What Tomsula - Another 'Ball Guy' - Adds to McCarthy's Cowboys Staff

Mike Fisher

Dallas Needs To Reload in the Defensive Line, But First, New Coach McCarthy Adds Jim Tomsula - Another 'Ball Guy' - To His Cowboys Staff

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Explains Why the Cowboys Hired Coach Mike McCarthy

Mike Fisher

We Already Knew 'The Top 4 Reasons' That The Cowboys Hired Coach Mike McCarthy, But Now We've Got Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Pitching In

Can Ex Packers Coach McCarthy, Now With Cowboys, Admit 'Dez Caught It'?

Mike Fisher

Mike McCarthy Naturally Got Asked 'The Question' About Whether 'Dez Caught It.' Did the Newly-Introduced Cowboys Head Coach Tell The Truth?