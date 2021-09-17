How to Watch and Listen to Cowboys vs. Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys head west to take on an up-and-coming Los Angeles Chargers team with an explosive offense. Here is how to watch and listen.

After a tough loss to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champs in Week 1, the Dallas Cowboys face yet another tough test on Sunday, when they travel to Los Angeles to take on Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Unfortunately for Dallas, things just got a lot harder as well, with All-Pro defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence suffering a broken foot in Wednesday's practice that is set to keep him out anywhere from six to eight weeks.

Dallas is also likely to be without its edge rusher on the other side, Randy Gregory, who is still working to get off of the COVID-19 list and return to action as of Thursday.

On the other side, the Chargers field an extremely talented offensive attack led by the second-year QB Herbert, and a talented receiving group led by Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, that racked up 337 yards through the air last Sunday.

So can the Cowboys find a way to slow down the Chargers' explosive offensive attack?

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Current Records: Cowboys 0-1, Chargers 1-0

Date/Time: Sunday, September 19 at 3:25 p.m. CT

Where: SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Spread: Dallas Cowboys +3.5 (-110) | Los Angeles -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: Dallas (+155) | Tampa Bay (-175)

Total: 55– Over (-105) | Under 52 (-105)

Lead Official: Tony Corrente