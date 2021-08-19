How To Watch: Cowboys Preseason Game 2 vs. Texans

Here is how to watch and listen to the Cowboys second preseason game vs the Houston Texans

Following a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys return to Arlington for their preseason home opener on Saturday night, where they are set to face the Houston Texans.

Dallas now sits at 0-2 on the preseason, including their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on August 5.

The Texans looked sharp in their preseason opener against Green Bay last week, blowing out the Packers 26-7 behind a big day from running back Scottie Phillips.

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Texans on Saturday Night.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Houston Texans

Current Pre Season Records: Cowboys 0-2, Texans 0-1

Date/Time: Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m. CT

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: CBS 11

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Money Line: HOU: +170, DAL: -200

Spread: HOU: +4 (-105), DAL: -4 (-115)

Over/Under: 37 – Over: (-120), Under: (+100)

Injuries

Cowboys:

QB Dak Prescott (OUT)

OT La'El Collins (Questionable)

DT Neville Gallimore (OUT)

DB Reggie Robinson (IR)

OT Mitch Hyatt (IR)

RB Sewo Olonilua (IR)

DE Randy Gregory (Questionable)

DT Trystin Hill (PUP)

DE Chauncey Golston (PUP)

TE Sean McKeon (Questionable)

TE Dalton Schultz (Questionable)

WR Malik Turner (Questionable)

DE DeMarcus Lawrence (Questionable)

LB Francis Bernard (Questionable)

Texans:

OT Laremy Tunsil (OUT - COVID 19 List)

RB Dontrell Hilliard (IR)

WR Anthony Miller (Questionable)

OT Marcus Cannon (PUP)

OG Lane Taylor (PUP)

TE Ryan Izzo (Questionable)

DE Jonathan Greenard (Questionable)

CB Bradley Roby (Suspended)

