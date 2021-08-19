How To Watch: Cowboys Preseason Game 2 vs. Texans
Following a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals last weekend, the Dallas Cowboys return to Arlington for their preseason home opener on Saturday night, where they are set to face the Houston Texans.
Dallas now sits at 0-2 on the preseason, including their loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame Game on August 5.
The Texans looked sharp in their preseason opener against Green Bay last week, blowing out the Packers 26-7 behind a big day from running back Scottie Phillips.
READ MORE: Dak vs. Deshaun? Cowboys & Texans Reveal Preseason Plan
In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Texans on Saturday Night.
Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Houston Texans
Current Pre Season Records: Cowboys 0-2, Texans 0-1
Date/Time: Saturday, August 21 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
Streaming: Fubo TV
LISTEN: Dak Prescott Out For All Of Preseason; Does It Matter?
Locked On Cowboys: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Will Not Play In Preseason - And So What?
How To Watch: Cowboys Preseason Game 2 vs. Texans
Here is how to watch and listen to the Cowboys second preseason game vs the Houston Texans
Dak Prescott's 'Promise': On SI's Brilliant Dallas Cowboys Cover Story
The quarterback allows SI's Greg Bishop deep into his psyche, and covers the childhood dreams, the broken ankle, the contract negotiations and the Prescott family tragedies that a year ago drove Dak toward anxiety and depression.
TV: CBS 11
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Money Line: HOU: +170, DAL: -200
Spread: HOU: +4 (-105), DAL: -4 (-115)
Over/Under: 37 – Over: (-120), Under: (+100)
Injuries
Cowboys:
- QB Dak Prescott (OUT)
- OT La'El Collins (Questionable)
- DT Neville Gallimore (OUT)
- DB Reggie Robinson (IR)
- OT Mitch Hyatt (IR)
- RB Sewo Olonilua (IR)
- DE Randy Gregory (Questionable)
- DT Trystin Hill (PUP)
- DE Chauncey Golston (PUP)
- TE Sean McKeon (Questionable)
- TE Dalton Schultz (Questionable)
- WR Malik Turner (Questionable)
- DE DeMarcus Lawrence (Questionable)
- LB Francis Bernard (Questionable)
Texans:
- OT Laremy Tunsil (OUT - COVID 19 List)
- RB Dontrell Hilliard (IR)
- WR Anthony Miller (Questionable)
- OT Marcus Cannon (PUP)
- OG Lane Taylor (PUP)
- TE Ryan Izzo (Questionable)
- DE Jonathan Greenard (Questionable)
- CB Bradley Roby (Suspended)
READ MORE: Cowboys Cutdown to 85