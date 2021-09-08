How To Watch: Dallas Cowboys Season Opener vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Dallas Cowboys are set to open the 2021 regular season on Thursday night, when travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium
The Cowboys, who are coming off of a tough 2020 season, are looking to bounce back, and take the next step in Mike McCarthy's second season.
Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the offensive line will be without star right guard Zack Martin, who will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols.
"Obviously we can't talk about those things, but I don't believe Zack is going to be a player for us at this point," Jones told 105.3 the Fan on Wednesday's edition of the K&C Masterpiece.
On the other hand, the Bucs will be looking to win an unprecedented back-to-back Super Bowls -- something that hasn't been accomplished since the 2004 and 2005 seasons, by Brady's New England Patriots.
In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Buccaneers on Thursday Night.
Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Current Records: Cowboys 0-0, Buccaneers 0-0
Date/Time: Thursday, September 9 at 7:20 p.m. CT
How To Watch and Listen To Cowboys Showdown With Brady's Bucs
Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
Streaming: Fubo TV
TV: NBC
Radio: 105.3 The Fan
Spread: Dallas Cowboys +7.5 (-110) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline: Dallas (+300) | Tampa Bay (-400)
Total: 52– Over (-110) | Under 52 (-110)
Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: DAL 58% | TB: 42%
Lead Official: Shawn Hochuli