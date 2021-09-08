How To Watch and Listen To Cowboys Showdown With Brady's Bucs

September 8, 2021
How To Watch: Dallas Cowboys Season Opener vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Dallas Cowboys open their regular season on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- here is how to watch and listen
The Dallas Cowboys are set to open the 2021 regular season on Thursday night, when travel to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium

The Cowboys, who are coming off of a tough 2020 season, are looking to bounce back, and take the next step in Mike McCarthy's second season.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, the offensive line will be without star right guard Zack Martin, who will miss the game due to COVID-19 protocols. 

"Obviously we can't talk about those things, but I don't believe Zack is going to be a player for us at this point," Jones told 105.3 the Fan on Wednesday's edition of the K&C Masterpiece. 

On the other hand, the Bucs will be looking to win an unprecedented back-to-back Super Bowls -- something that hasn't been accomplished since the 2004 and 2005 seasons, by Brady's New England Patriots.

READ MORE: Cowboys QB Dak: Faster and Better Than Ever?

In addition to sticking with CowboysSI.com, here's how to watch and listen to the Cowboys and Buccaneers on Thursday Night.

Game information: Dallas Cowboys Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Current Records: Cowboys 0-0, Buccaneers 0-0

Date/Time: Thursday, September 9 at 7:20 p.m. CT

Where: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida 

Streaming: Fubo TV

TV: NBC

Radio: 105.3 The Fan

Spread: Dallas Cowboys +7.5 (-110) | Tampa Bay Buccaneers -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Dallas (+300) | Tampa Bay (-400)

Total: 52– Over (-110) | Under 52 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: DAL 58% | TB: 42%

Lead Official: Shawn Hochuli

LISTEN: Cowboys Biggest Questions at Bucs

