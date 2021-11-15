WATCH: Dak Bruises Face in Cowboys Celebration

“I’m alright,'' said Dak, despite the large reddish cut and welt on his right cheek. "I told you: I'm tough.''

ARLINGTON - Call it a "hurtful hug.''

The Dallas Cowboys rebounded in Sunday's NFL Week 10 with a record-setting blowout of Atlanta, starting quarterback Dak Prescott contributing to three touchdowns in a 43-3 pounding of the visiting Falcons.

Prescott has in the last year dealt with an ankle surgery and a sore shoulder and a strained calf, but he came into this game healthy and he comes out of this game healthy ...

But not completely unscathed, thanks to a happy encounter with receiver CeeDee Lamb.

“I give him a hug and tell him, 'Good job,' and I guess he thinks I have my helmet on so he leans in for a helmet tap,'' Prescott said in the postgame presser, noting that instead of a "helmet tap'' it was a "facemask to cheek.''

Because by the time they hugged, Prescott had removed his helmet.

“I’m alright,'' said Dak, despite the large reddish welt and cut on his right cheek. "I told you: I'm tough.''

Prescott's dinged-up face is the only blemish on a day during which Dallas jumped to 7-2, putting behind it last week's awful loss to the underdog Denver Broncos. The Cowboys got up early here and kept it that way, with one of his favorite receiving targets, Lamb, catching the two TD passes (and with Dak running for one of his own).

So there was lots of celebrating on the sideline throughout the second half, especially after backup QB Cooper Rush entered the game, allowing Dak to remove his helmet and put into the books an effort in which he completed 24 of his 31 passes for 296 yards and those three total TDs. (That's not counting the pair of Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdowns, part of a Cowboys ground attack that racked up 114 yards).

"We’re a resilient team,'' said Prescott. "A team that’s very aware of what we’re capable of.”

And Dak Prescott as the "face of the franchise''? He not only needs a resilient team; he needs to have a resilient face.

