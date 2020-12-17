Injury Update: Will Cowboys RB Zeke Fall Short of 1,000 Yards?

FRISCO - For Ezekiel Elliott, the 2020 NFL season comes with no guarantees.

We have had to do what we can,'' said the Dallas Cowboys' two-time NFL rushing champion. "It’s been tough.”

Zeke's reference is to the injury issues that guys in the locker room (and apparently in the front office, given their continued endorsement of the roster's quality) believe are responsible for devolving a true title contender into the 4-9 team that will play host to San Francisco in Sunday's noon kickoff.

And of course, Elliott himself is dealing with one of those issues, a groin problem before (and maybe still) and a calf problem that now generally prevents him from practicing as he prepares for Sundays.

“I think it might be something I might have to manage throughout the season,” said Elliott, who has 832 rushing yards with three games to play. “(Trainers) just got to work every day, trying to work through the stiffness, get all the inflammation out.”

Said coach Mike McCarthy in advance of the Thursday outdoor workout here at The Star: 'Zeke's limited. We'll probably hold him back today - in the 'limited' category.''

Elliott in fact got a DNP for Thursday and to our eyes, was clearly limping even in his sideline movements. (As seen above, there is good news with some returning DBs, however.)

A limited Zeke means limitations for the Cowboys offense. And it also means, mathematically, that another 168 yards rushing - once upon a time around here an easy goal - might be hard to come by.

Elliott has always said that such individual achievements are not what drive him. Instead, it's about the team when things are going right.

And when they are going wrong? Elliott can rattle off the reasons.

“We didn’t know when we were going to start (the season),'' Zeke said of the COVID concerns. "That was the start of it. You look at the injuries we have had from (La’el Collins) to Tyron (Smith) to Dak (Prescott). Blake Jarwin.

"We got a lot of guys who were going to be starters for this team who aren’t playing right now who ended up having season-ending injuries.''

Presently, Dallas' offensive line is also missing All-Pro Zack Martin.

But that doesn't explain all the woes. Elliott has also set career-highs in fumbles with six. There have been enough overall failures for critics to question whether the bell-cow running back retains his explosiveness and big-play ability.

Ezekiel Elliott isn't much for self-doubt. But the three-time 1,000-yard rusher will concede this.

“It’s been tough,'' Elliott said, "emotionally and mentally.''