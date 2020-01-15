CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Is Ex Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Interviewing To be Giants OC 'To Get Revenge'?

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Along with the hiring of young Joe Judge to be their new head coach, New York Giants ownership has made no secret of its long-time affinity for Jason Garrett - and for Judge to assemble a staff of experienced assistants.

Combine all of that for Garrett's long-time affinity for New York, and you've got yourself a job interview, NFL Network first to report that the deposed Dallas Cowboys head coach Garrett is now interviewing for the offensive coordinator job with the Giants.

“It’s going to be critical that he builds the right staff, because again, he’s a first-year head coach,” co-owner John Mara said following last week's introductory news conference of Judge, who at 38 has never before been a head coach. “Having experienced people on both sides of the ball is going to be critical.”

And when the name of Garrett came up publicly?

“I certainly wouldn’t have any objection to that,” Mara said of the idea that Garrett might serve as Judge’s offensive coordinator. “I have a lot of respect for Jason.”

Garrett, 53, was hired as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator in 2007 and became the head coach in 2010. While he's now been replaced in Dallas by Mike McCarthy, he's considered a "Cowboy for Life'' due to his quarter-of-a-century relationship with this franchise. But he coached in New York with the Giants, played there with the Giants, attended Princeton there and the Garrett family home base is in New Jersey.

For a team that also needs mentorship for young QB Daniel Jones? It's a fit. 

It's been suggested that the Giants "give Garrett an opportunity to coach against the Cowboys twice a year'' as if vengeance would be RedBall's motivation. That's an idea that can only come from somebody who doesn't know him. Garrett is about to make a gigantic and important career move - in football now or out of it for a time - and he's too rational about that to be motivated by silliness.

Judge reportedly interviewed Mike Shula for the OC job, and other names like Freddie Kitchens, Jay Gruden and Jim Caldwell have come up. Judge also has a connection with Chad O’Shea, a fellow Patriots product.

But Jason Garrett? Some thought he'd be the Giants' choice as their head coach. As far as ownership is considered, Garrett as the Giants OC would be a "get'' - and for Garrett himself, maybe a nice consolation prize.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

ALL NEW Cowboys Staff Tracker: Deep Dive Into Coach McCarthy Putting Final Pieces in Place

CowboysSI.com's Dallas Staff Tracker: Naming Names On Who Is Coming To Work For New Coach McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys

Mike Fisher

by

trush1492

Aikman’s Note to Jimmy, Who ‘Should’ve Been The 1st of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Troy Aikman’s Social-Media Statement Really Reads Like A Note to New Inductee Jimmy Johnson, Who ‘Should’ve Been The First of ‘90’s Cowboys in Hall of Fame’

Mike Fisher

by

bobenray

Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in Cowboys DBs?

The Cowboys Are Adding A College Coach to the Secondary. Can New Hire Linguist From Texas A&M Bring Out the Best in the Dallas DBs?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys McCarthy Plans To Hire Skip Peete at RB Coach

Cowboys boss Mike McCarthy Plans To Hire Rams Assistant Skip Peete at RB Coach

Mike Fisher

WATCH: 'They Broke My Heart,' Says Drew Pearson as He Learns Of Hall of Fame Stiff-Arm

WATCH: It’s a Hail Mary Heartbreak as The Pro Football Hall of Fame AgStiffs Cowboys icon Drew Pearson

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Cliff Harris to Hall of Fame: 'An Incredible Blessing'

Cowboys 'Captain Crash' Cliff Harris Is Finally in The Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'An Incredible Blessing'

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Cowboys Hire Ex Giants Assistant Lunda Wells as New TE Coach

Mike Fisher

Ex Cowboys QB Tony Romo Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Tony Romo, the former Dallas Cowboys QB, is now a TV Superstar - Little Wonder He's Being Offered 'Double His Salary' to Move to ESPN

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson selected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Matthew Postins

by

Footballfan55

‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Dallas Had ‘Too Many Chefs in Dak’s Kitchen’ As New Boss McCarthy’s Cowboys Reportedly Sack QB Coach Kitna

Mike Fisher

by

Fbody57