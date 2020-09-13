Is Picking Cowboys Over Rams Among NFL 'Best Bets'?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams unveil SoFi stadium for the first NFL game at Southern California's new facility ... and the two NFC teams also unveil themselves.

This will be a Sunday Night Football party - the last game of the day - and it will be a party with no fans present thanks to the COVID-19 issue. But in terms of high-profile events, the combination of "America's Team'' and the new venue (oh, and the Rams as well) will certainly be inviting to viewers ...

And to anyone who might be interested in waging a few bucks on Dak Prescott's team or Jared Goff's team.

For this Week 1 matchup, DraftKings Sportsbook lists the Cowboys as a three-point favorite, making the Rams an at-home underdog. The over/under of 52 tells you what you probably already know: That this showdown figures to be a high-scoring one.

But should bettors take the over? Can the Rams cover the spread? And from a strictly Cowboys perspective ... do we know enough about what occurred here inside The Star during new coach Mike McCarthy's "Camp Cover-Up'' to really make some educated guesses here?

Sports Illustrated’s gambling analyst Ben Heisler and the editor of RamsDigest, Eric Williams, discuss the betting angles of this matchup above. And for more SI Fantasy and Gambling info, here's their NFC West Preview and their NFC East Preview.