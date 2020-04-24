CowboyMaven
Jace 'Moose' Prescott, Brother of Cowboys QB Dak, Remembered as 'Big Teddy Bear'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Jace Prescott, the 31-year-old older brother of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, is dead. And those who new him are sharing their stories of the man nicknamed "Moose.''

"It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today,'' the Dallas Cowboys said in a late-Thursday night statement. "The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.''

Jace was one of three brothers, along with the oldest, Tad, who grew up in a close-knit family made closer by their love of sports and their love of their late mother, Peggy. He passed away on Thursday morning at his home in Orange, Texas, according to one report. The cause of death has not yet been made public. 

Jace Prescott was himself a four-time all-district, three-time all-Bossier Parish and two-time all-state football player at Haughton High School, helping his teams to district championships as a freshman and sophomore and to four consecutive playoff appearances. 

"He was a great kid who dominated games," Prescott's high school football coach, Rodney Guin told The Shreveport Times on Thursday. "He was a pleasure to coach - as were all the Prescott boys." 

Jace, who went on to play football at Northwestern State as a 6-6, 343-pound lineman, also lettered in high-school track and basketball. His nickname was "Moose.''

"A great guy, humble and athletic yet a brute,'' remembered Greg Burke, the director of athletics at Northwestern State.

Said a former schoolteacher, Jamie Gressett, "(Jace) was always a sweet, quiet guy who was like a big teddy bear.''

Peggy Prescott passed away in 2013 after battling colon cancer. Her sons, inspired, tried to press on.

“What didn’t we make a competition?” Jace Prescott recently told USA TODAY Sports about the three brothers growing up. “It’s just how we were. If me or Tad could do anything that could be measured in any way, Dak wanted to see if he could do more.”

Dak, of course, grew up to play quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, one of the pinnacle positions in all of sports. He's always credited his competition and friendship with his siblings as a key to his success.

“Being the youngest of three boys, my whole life you’re getting your ass kicked,” Prescott said. “You’re taking a loss every day no matter what it is. The one thing that gets you going is you’re the little brother — and you know all it takes is one win. One win. As a little brother, if you get one win, it’s the only thing that (expletive) matters —that I beat you one time.

“That means I can beat you every time.”

The brothers' camaraderie and playfulness was put on display in a Campbell's Soup commercial that Dak always jokes made "stars'' of his brothers.

Jace Prescott is survived by brothers Tad and Dak and their father Nathaniel.

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Cowboys 4ever
Cowboys 4ever

Praying for the Prescott Family

Steelers 4Life
Steelers 4Life

Prayers for the Prescott family during this horrible time of bereavement

Sm1968
Sm1968

So sorry for your loss Dak

Lwalton
Lwalton

My condolences....lifting the Prescott family in prayer....

Bypbyp4141$
Bypbyp4141$

My condolences to you dak.prayers headed your way.

