Skip to main content

Cowboys LOOK: 'What a Blessing!' Dallas Rookie Jalen Tolbert Jersey Exchange with Rangers

Dallas wide receiver Jalen Tolbert and Texas outfielder Bubba Thompson went to high school in Alabama.

ARLINGTON - Jalen Tolbert will be the first to tell you that way before he became a football player, he was recognized for his baseball prowess.

And his baseball past met his football present this weekend in Arlington.

Texas Rangers outfielder Bubba Thompson and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Tolbert - a pair of former McGill–Toolen Catholic High School (Alabama) stars who are now playing in big time, exchanged jerseys on Saturday at Globe Life Field.

The pair for pictures on the field, each holding the other’s jerseys, a day after the Cowboys wrapped up the preseason schedule with a victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

Thompson played both football and baseball at McGill-Toolen in Mobile, where he played quarterback and led the team to a 7A state title his senior year. He threw for 3,173 yards and 38 touchdowns that season.

Tolbert was a member of that team and played baseball, basketball, and football for McGill-Toolen.

Their paths diverged after graduation. Thompson had offers to play baseball at both Auburn and Alabama, and offers to play baseball at Tennessee and Ole Miss. But the Rangers drafted Thompson in the first round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft. He signed with the Rangers.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

4 qbs red
Play

Cowboys Last Call at AT&T? Which Dak Prescott Backup Makes 53-Man Roster?

Will Grier ruled the evening but Cooper Rush remains confident.

By Geoff Magliochetti
4B9D09EC-6F75-41C3-BFA2-B00FE8080B70
Play

Dallas Cowboys Final 53-Man Roster Projection: No Kicker, Too Many WRs?

Our projection, with the understanding that in Dallas' case, there will be some transaction trickery before and after that deadline.

By Mike Fisher
CC8C4563-13FF-4F70-BA5A-4DD6A7149C9C
Play

Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds': New Names Make 53-Man Roster?

Said Grier of his push to 53: “I put it all out there, and that’s all you can do.”

By Mike Fisher

Texas called him up to the Rangers on Aug. 4.

Tolbert was considered a two-star football player coming out of high school and ended up at South Alabama, where he played four seasons for the Jaguars. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2020 and 2021. He finished with 171 career receptions, with 3,140 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was the Sun Belt Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year last season.

The Cowboys selected him in the third round of the NFL Draft, and are hopeful he soon becomes a front-of-the-rotation receiver as they begin the season with a Week 1 visit on Sept. 11 from Tampa Bay.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

4 qbs red
News

Cowboys Last Call at AT&T? Which Dak Prescott Backup Makes 53-Man Roster?

By Geoff Magliochetti
4B9D09EC-6F75-41C3-BFA2-B00FE8080B70
News

Dallas Cowboys Final 53-Man Roster Projection: No Kicker, Too Many WRs?

By Mike Fisher
CC8C4563-13FF-4F70-BA5A-4DD6A7149C9C
News

Dallas Cowboys 'Studs & Duds': New Names Make 53-Man Roster?

By Mike Fisher
markquese bell
News

From Chapel to Cowboys: Did Rookie Markquese Bell Earn Roster Spot?

By Zach Dimmitt
matthewlenix_dallas-cowboys_nahshon-wright-on-training-camp-im-looking-foward-to-it
News

Cowboys Young DBs Proving Interceptions are Contagious

By Matthew Postins
Cowboys - Tyron Jerry
News

Cowboys Tyron Smith Surgery; Jerry Jones Optimism: 'Back For Playoffs'

By Richie Whitt
cow bland barr
News

Cowboys 27, Seahawks 26: Top 10 Whitty Observations; Four Interceptions, Winning Preseason

By Richie Whitt
B549285B-E94B-413E-BB1D-B1FBEF34D49C
News

Dallas Cowboys Shoot Their Best (Hender)Shot, Get Comeback Win vs. Seahawks

By Mike Fisher