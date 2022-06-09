Jason Garrett, Ex Cowboys Coach, Replaces Drew Brees at NBC

Is he Troy Aikman? Is he Tony Romo? The TV world is finding out a lot about Jason Garrett.

FRISCO - Jason Garrett is moving from a long history with “America’s Team” to a new gig on “Football Night in America.”

Garrett has always viewed coaching as, in part, a chance to teach. He's spent this spring involved in broadcasting, and that's teaching, too.

And now he is moving on up in the broadcasting world.

"I'm really excited to be in the game,'' Jason Garrett told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive interview recently as the former Dallas Cowboys head coach accepted a job working as an analyst on nationally-televised USFL games.

That is an NBC gig. And he has apparently impressed the brass, because he is now in line for a big move up.

Garrett, 55, was recently a candidate for the vacancy at Duke as head football coach. This offseason, he was dismissed from his offensive coordinator job with the New York Giants. And before that, of course, was his lengthy stint at the Cowboys head coach, with a history as a Dallas quarterback before that. Garrett as a TV guy? The intellectual Princeton grad and son of Jim Garrett, who was involved in the game as a Cowboys scout and finally as an Ivy League head coach over a 49-year career, will get a chance to express himself ... and his teachings ... in a new way. The USFL starts in mid-April, with games on Fox and NBC.

NBC is eyeing Garrett to replace Drew Brees as the game analyst on Notre Dame football and maybe also on its prime time NFL pregame studio show, “Football Night in America,” reported The New York Post recently, now updating its story to note that Garrett is getting the job.

It's been a lifelong motto that has served Garrett well as a Cowboys player and coach. "I only concern myself,'' Garrett will say, "with things that are within my control.''

He can't control his NFL opportunities as a coach. So instead, he'll join the deep roster of former Cowboys figures who have found success in media.

Is he Troy Aikman? Is he Tony Romo? The TV world is about to find out whether Garrett- who during his coaching career was purposely middle-of-the-road when it came to being colorful and revealing - can now show a colorful and revealing side.

Those who truly know Garrett can push beyond the silly memes oozing hatefully from his time as the Cowboys head coach from 2010 until 2019, recognizing that he rebuilt a program and compiled an 85-67 record with only the one real blemish being the absence of a Super Bowl.

And all along, he will proudly tell you, he "Did it The Right Way.''

Now he's doing it on TV. And it's a good bet that he will indeed be ready. ... now that he’s back up to the varsity.

