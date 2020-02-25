Cowboys SI
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Jerry Jones' NFL Anniversary: His 3 Best Cowboys Moves

BriAmaranthus

FRISCO - On this day in 1989, Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million. Fast-forward 31 years with Jones, now 77 years old, at the helm and the Cowboys’ worth totals $5.5 billion (per Forbes).

"Jocks and socks,'' Jerry famously said back then regarding his plan for hands-on involvement.''

The purchase made history as the first time anyone had ever paid more than $100 million for a sports team and drastically changed the trajectory of America’s team.

Muscle MX CBD Balm_Dallas (2)
"Pro athletes use Muscle MX before and after workouts for their muscles and joints - and so does an 'amateur athlete' like me! - Fish. (Click image to learn more about a great Cowboys.com/SI.com partner!)

Three Super Bowl trophies and a lot of headline grabbing titles later, we are looking at Jones’ three best moves as the owner of America’s team.

3. How about those three Super Bowls Championships?

It’s hard to believe that three Super Bowl titles wouldn’t top his best moves... But that illustrates just how notable Jones’ leadership of the Cowboys - and maybe more, his influence on the NFL - has been.

Jones quickly restored the winning tradition in Dallas, becoming the first owner in NFL history to lead his team to three Super Bowl titles in his first seven years of ownership.

With Super Bowl XXVII, XXVIII and XXX victories, the Cowboys earned the crown as the first team ever to claim three Super Bowls in a four-season span.

2. Hiring Jimmy Johnson as head coach

After firing the only coach the team ever knew in Tom Landry, ending Landry's 29-year run, Jones hired his old Arkansas college teammate Jimmy Johnson.

Johnson and Jones became co-architects of Dallas’ winning culture and the Cowboys hit full stride, improving from going 1-15 in 1989 to winning the Super Bowl in 1992 and 1993.

1. Jones inducted into the Hall of Fame

Jones’ best accomplishment is his impact on the NFL over the past three decades, which led to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Jones’ vision influenced the $1.2 billion AT&T Stadium in Arlington and state-of-the-art The Star headquarters in Frisco. He has his detractors, of course. But his leadership echoes throughout the NFL in marketing, branding, sponsorship, television, and stadium management. 

Next up: Jones' worst moves as Cowboys owner ...

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Ex David Irving Seeks NFL Reinstatement; Some 1-on-1 Reflections

Dallas Cowboys Ex David Irving, Outspoken Marijuana Guy, Says He's Seeking NFL Reinstatement; Some 1-on-1 Reflections From Our Visit With Him

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Questions At LB - Meet The Answers In Indianapolis

The NFL Scouting Combine Might Offer Some Answers For The Dallas Cowboys At Linebacker, Where They Have Questions They Might Not Be Comfortable Facing

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Meet The D-Linemen and EDGE Rushers in Indy

The NFL Scouting Combine is On and The Dallas Cowboys Are in: Meet The D-Linemen and EDGE Rushers in Indy

Mike Fisher

Mo' Better Football, But Cowboys In NFL Expanded Playoffs Are History's Sad Tale

Is More Football Better Football? That Might Be True, But The Idea of The Dallas Cowboys In the NFL Expanded Playoffs Are in Fact History's Sad Tale

Mike Fisher

Happy 31st Anniversary to Jerry Jones and His Cowboys

On this day in 1989, Jerry Jones purchased the Dallas Cowboys for $140 million. And The NFL Has Never Been The Same Since

BriAmaranthus

Who's Looking at Dez Bryant? Michael Jordan, Drake ... And The Cowboys

As Dez Bryant Continues to Mount His NFL Comeback, He's Getting Support from an Array of Celebrities - And Maybe from The Dallas Cowboys, Too

Mike Fisher

What Do NFL's New Deadline Dates Mean to Cowboys Dak & Amari?

Reported New Deadline Dates Are Tangled Up With New CBA Developments. What Do the Changes Mean to the Dallas Cowboys and Free Agents Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys 'Won't Move Forward' With Deals on Dak and Amari Until CBA Settled

The Dallas Cowboys Haven't Had Much Movement With Their Top Free Agents And Now COO Stephen Jones Position is That Dallas 'Won't Move Forward' With Deals on Dak and Amari Until the CBA Settled

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys QB Dak Already Protected Enough? Meet The O-Linemen at Combine

The Dallas Cowboys Do Not Have a 'Protection' Problem as it Relates To QB Dak Prescott and his Offensive Line. But as We Look into the NFL Scouting Combine, We remember to 'Keep Our Strength Strong'

Mike Fisher

NFL Combine Cowboys: Witten? Jarwin? Introducing the 20 Tight Ends In Indy

The NFL Scouting Combine is Underway And The Dallas Cowboys Are Rolling Up Their Sleeves. Jason Witten? Blake Jarwin? Answers in Indy? Introducing the 20 Tight Ends at The Combine

Mike Fisher