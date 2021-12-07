Is Jerry Blaming Cowboys’ Struggles on Dak WRs?

Jones is putting Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the receiving corps in the spotlight.

FRISCO - Jerry Jones possesses a unique knack for taking your question about your issue and morphing it into his answer about his issue.

The Dallas Cowboys owner put that talent on display on Tuesday when asked about quarterback Dak Prescott’s recent relative struggles.

During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if Prescott is 100-percent healthy. While there is no indication that Prescott is anything but that, it remains a logical enough line of investigation..

“Yes,” Jones replied, then twisting the conversation in a new direction. “The thing that you’re seeing sometimes when the pass looks errant is because the receiver … ran the wrong route, cut it off two yards shorter. … That’s one of the answers, better routes.”

Is this Jones’ way of putting Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb and the rest of the receiving group “on notice”? Or a way of putting them in the spotlight? Or a way of shielding Prescott from excessive criticism?

Having played “Translating Jerry” for 32 years, we have a most logical answer: In the organization’s weekly Monday staff meeting, somebody on the coaching or scouting staff mentioned a “wrong route” being run in the 27-17 win at New Orleans. (Indeed, we know Lamb turned the wrong way for a ball on one occasion, which could constitute a “wrong route.”) And then the tidbit travels from the assistant’s mouth into Jerry’s brain … and comes out in a manner on the radio that earns this level of analysis.

Whatever the reasons for the Dallas offense not quite clicking (in that Thursday night win, Prescott had 238 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in New Orleans Saints with a running game that was even worse), now is a good time for Prescott and company to find answers as on Sunday the 8-4 Cowboys are at the 6-6 Washington Football Team in a pivotal NFC East matchup.

