Jerry Jones ‘Extraordinarily Proud’ of Cowboys Workplace Culture

Team owner Jerry Jones is addressing the controversy here at the NFL annual meetings in Palm Beach, Florida.

PALM BEACH, Fla. - The Dallas Cowboys paid settlement of $2.4 million to four members of their cheerleading squad after they accused team executive Rich Dalrymple of voyeurism, according to documents obtained by ESPN.

jerry cheer money

Jerry Jones and Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Cheerleaders

cheer star

Cheerleaders

Cheerleaders and Jerry Jones

jerry cheer ox

Cheerleaders and Jerry Jones

Charlotte Jones-Anderson and Jerry Jones

Jerry-Jones-Charlotte-Jones

Charlotte Jones-Anderson and Jerry Jones

Said Jones: “I’m very proud of our workplace culture. Extraordinarily proud.”

Jones has addressed the issue previously.

"First of all, the cheerleaders are iconic,'' Jones told NBC5 on Friday. "A vital part of what our organization is ... We took these allegations very seriously. We immediately began ... an investigation into the situation. I can assure you that had we found that it need be, there would have been firings or there would have been suspensions. As it turns out, in the best interest of our cheerleaders, and the best interest of the organization, in the best interest of our fans, what we decided to do was show the cheerleaders how seriously we took these allegations and we wanted them to know that we were real serious and so the settlement was the way to go.''

The just-retired Dalrymple issued a statement to refute the allegations.

"People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues, know who I am and what I'm about," Dalrymple said in the statement. "I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. The accusations are, however, false.One was accidental and the other simply did not happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago, and I cooperated fully."

Each of the women received $399,523.27 after the 2015 incident that allegedly occurred at AT&T Stadium, with one cheerleader accusing Dalrymple, the Cowboys' longtime senior vice president for public relations and communications, filming them while they were dressing.

Dalrymple also was accused of taking "upskirt" photos of Charlotte Jones Anderson, a team senior vice president and the daughter of team owner Jerry Jones, in the Cowboys' war room during the 2015 NFL Draft, according to documents obtained by ESPN. A fan claims he was watching a livestream of the war room on the team's website when he said he saw the alleged incident.

No image description

48E0F290-3C22-4475-9DC5-6B04D2811A3B
Play

Cowboys Anniversary Week: Jerry Jones & Jimmy Johnson Split

Johnson left the Cowboys in 1994 after spending five years co-managing the franchise to an incredible turnaround.

By Mike Fisher14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
bobby wagner
Play

Bobby Wagner Sets Price: Can Cowboys Afford to Sign Him?

“He may just find another team—Baltimore? Dallas?—with more money available.” - Peter King on Bobby Wagner

By Mike Fisher54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago
jerry star
Play

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones to Speak Today at NFL Meetings

"The cynical view would be that McCarthy doesn’t want to be further peppered with questions about his job security ... and Sean Payton.'' - PFT

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

A Cowboys representative told ESPN the team thoroughly investigated both allegations and found no wrongdoing by Dalrymple.

Rich Dalrymple, Jerry Jones

rich d

Rich Dalrymple, Jerry Jones

Cheerleaders

cheer draft

Cheerleaders

Cheerleaders and Jerry Jones

jerry att

Cheerleaders and Jerry Jones

"The organization took these allegations extremely seriously and moved immediately to thoroughly investigate this matter," said Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the team. "The investigation was handled consistent with best legal and HR practices and the investigation found no evidence of wrongdoing."

One former cheerleader told ESPN, "It hurt my heart because I know how much it affected the people who were involved. It was a very ... 'Shut the book, don't talk about it, this person is going to stay in his position' ... They just made it go away."

In his statement, Dalrymple said the allegations "had nothing to do with my retirement from a long and fulfilling career, and I was only contacted about this story after I had retired."

Jones on Monday conceded the Cowboys have “room for improvement” in the area of culture, “but that’s ongoing.”

